Global Data Center Cooling Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: CRAC and CRAH - Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers

The Data Center Cooling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.3%. Air Conditioning, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.5%.



The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Air Conditioning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$613.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$741.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Air Conditioning will reach a market size of US$672 Million by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations

Cooling Accounts for Lion's Share of Data Center Maintenance Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others for the Year 2019

Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %) by Structure Type for the Year 2019

Robust Growth on the Cards for Data Center Cooling Market

Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market

Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth in the Data Center Cooling Market

CRAC and CRAH: Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers

AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Data Center Cooling Landscape

Robotic Cooling Systems Find Favor

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Widen Scope & Span of Cooling Technologies in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently Launched Data Center Cooling Designs

ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2 Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling System

Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP & Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution

Forced Physics Introduces New Data Center Cooling System

Facebook Rolls Out New Datacenter Cooling System

Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support

Rahi Systems Unleashes FlexIT Pod with Integrated In-Row Cooling System

EIC Solutions Unveils Protector Series IT Rack Enclosure

Schneider Electric Rolls Out Second Generation InRow RC for Data Center Cooling

