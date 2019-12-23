Global General Dental Devices And Equipment Market Outlook, Driver And Restraints Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global general dental devices and equipment market was valued at about $8.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.32 billion at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global general dental devices and equipment market was valued at about $8.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.32 billion at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2022. The changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of sugar-filled sodas, sweetened fruit drinks or non-nutritious snacks and smoking, inadequate oral hygiene have increased the prevalence of tooth problems. The demand for dental care is directly affecting dental devices or equipment companies.

The general dental equipment market consists of sales of general dental equipment and related services. General dental equipment and dental products are used in dental surgeries. Major products include dental implants, dental crowns, bridges, dental filling caps, orthodontic cases, dentures (false teeth), casting machines, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, electrosurgical systems, computer aided design (CAD)/ computer aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, dental chairs, dental light cure equipment, dental hand pieces, and other accessories.

The global general dental devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The general dental devices and equipment market is segmented by type into systems, and parts, dental implant, crown and bridge, dental biomaterial, dental chair and equipment, other dental device.

By Geography - The global general dental devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the general dental devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The general dental devices and equipment market in Europe is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Trends In The General Dental Devices And Equipment Market

Dental businesses are advancing, and technologies such as 3D printers and scanners that are dedicated to dental work are being developed. 3D printing technology help create products such as 3D printed braces, dental crowns and implants by dental professionals through computer-aided designing. The development of modern/next-generation technique such as 3D Printing technology is a significant improvement in the dental care and used to build complex 3 dimensional structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession.

Major players in the general dental devices and equipment market include Straumann, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation , Denstply International Inc.

