Austin Home Buyers Help People Avoid Foreclosure, Get Cash For Their House

AUSTIN, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Owner Finance Group, LLC today announced their willingness to help any unhappy homeowner, in any situation, get to a more peaceful place. Whether their clients are suffering through a prolonged divorce, a messy probate fight, or even fire or storm damage, the experts at The Owner Finance Group, LLC are there to help as best as they can. Their simple mission is to help unhappy clients avoid foreclosure. Austin markets and economies, as a result, are doing much better!Proclaiming simply that “We Buy Houses,” Austin, TX-based real estate entity The Owner Finance Group, LLC just wants the city to know that they are on the side of people who need them. Providing a simple timeline, guaranteed great customer service, and very fair offers, The Owner Finance Group, LLC is always thinking of the best outcome for their clients.This starts with their incredibly easy-to-follow timeline! After clients reach out to them via either the phone or their very short and simple online form, The Owner Finance Group, LLC will request either a meeting in person at the location to be sold or just a few pictures of the interior. By this they demonstrate just how simple it could be to get the cash unhappy homeowners need to start a new life!And that’s just what they want people to focus on: a new life. When a messy and unfortunate housing situation has brought calamity down upon Austin-based families, The Owner Finance Group is their to help. The clients get to choose their own closing dates and rest assured that the cash amount they will be immediately receiving is a fair, competitive offer—and that they don’t have to do a single thing other than hand over the house, no matter what its condition may be.The Owner Finance Group, LLC, is an Austin-based real estate firm that can be reached at (512) 627-4942.Jessica WeatherlyThe Owner Finance Group, LLC1801 Red Bud Ln Suite B-191 Round Rock, Texas 78664(512) 627-4942



