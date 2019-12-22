Executive Global Officially Announces Winners of Prestigious 2019 Awards

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has officially announced the winners of the prestigious 2019 awards, formally recognising the companies and trailblazing executives fundamentally shaping their industries for the greater good. The Executive Global Awards celebrate the most exemplary standards of professional achievement, innovation, and excellence internationally, championing the world’s premier organisations and were conceived to showcase the finest institutions and truly enterprising individuals responsible for raising the bar of excellence amongst their contemporaries.

Sectors covered in this year’s awards ranged from categories including banking, finance, luxury brands, aviation, fund and investment management, to executive education, luxury architecture and hospitality. Organisational size was not a factor for the judging panel in arriving at the best selection of pioneering leaders and successful firms that are delivering groundbreaking innovation, customer service and an outstanding contribution to the global marketplace. We would like to

congratulate the 2019 winners and look forward to their continued success.



To view the complete list of 2019 award winners, please visit:

https://www.executive-global.com/award-winners-2019



