Therapist Empowers, Helps Others Eliminate Pain with Book and Documentary

Drain ThatPain by Joanna Cameron

Joanna Cameron, author of ‘Drain ThatPain,’ announces international tour featuring life-changing model

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED_STATES, December 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joanna Cameron , a leading authority on chronic pain elimination and author of “ Drain ThatPain ,” knows that people deserve to be pain-free. On the heels of her documentary, the author and trainer recently released her book and 2020 world tour dates, her publicist announced today. "Drain ThePain" is available for purchase at Amazon and selective book stores.Cameron’s method is a viable option for eliminating phobias, addiction, anxiety, and more. The therapist says she has a 90% success rate with individuals across the globe using Skype, Zoom, facebook Messenger, and live trainings.“There are no guarantees; however thousands of people have let go of pain with DrainThatPain practitioners and pain-elimination methodologies all over the world,” explained Joanna Cameron.In her book and documentary, ten contributors discuss different methodologies such as psychosensory techniques, and neurolinguistic programming (NLP).Online, dozens of YouTube videos illustrate how Cameron combines dialogue and holistic energy therapy for exhilarating results.“I’m excited for Joanna’s audiences. She’s not your average therapist. She is an excellent example of what it means to pursue a desired outcome in spite of anything,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Joanna Cameron. “Her smooth, British accent, incredible intellect, and dynamic personality help her immediately resonate with attendees. She is as much of a trainer as she is an entertainer.”Born in Great Britain, Joanna says she is happy to have graduated with a BSc Honors in Zoology from St. Andrews University even though she applied but was denied the opportunity to study medicine. When interviewed by the institution’s Dean, she was told that she would not be accepted because women were more likely to ‘go off and have a family.’As jarring as that jolt was, Cameron never lost her passion for helping people. Excited to forge another path, she moved from a village in Hampshire, England to America to continue her studies and become a ‘ski bum.’While in America, her mother became ill and Joanna returned to Great Britain to care for her during her last days. She eventually returned to the U.S. and launched a student travel business, married, and had a daughter before becoming an internationally acclaimed therapist.Partial List of “Drain ThatPain” Tour Stops• Long Beach, California, February 15, 2020• Auckland, New Zealand, March 8, 2020• HypnoBiz at Surfers Paradise, Australia, March 13 - 15, 2020 http://www.hypnobizaustralia.com • HypnoBiz Europe in Amsterdam. September 18 - 20, 2020 http://www.hypnobizeurope.com ABOUT JOANNA CAMERONJoanna Cameron is founder of Drain ThatPain, a holistic energy therapy for chronic, emotional and physical pain elimination. She’s also an award-winning author (Best of Winter Reading, 2019), therapist, and speaker. Joanna serves individuals and groups around the world with her critically acclaimed pain elimination portfolio. She does not diagnose or treat any health issues being treated with prescription, medicine, or other treatment. If clients are under such care, she advises they consult with their healthcareprofessional. For bookings and more information, visit http://www.JoannaCameron.com , or join her facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Painelimination/?modal=admin_todo_tour . For media inquiries and sponsor opportunities, email FranBriggs@aol.com, or call (928) 275-1642.

Drain ThatPain Documentary Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.