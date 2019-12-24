Toronto Safety Software Company Launches Efficient Automated Systems for Ontario Workplace Safety Training

Advance Safety Software, Toronto, ON Advance Safety Software co-founder June Daniels Advance Safety Software co-founder Kenneth Heath

Toronto-based Advance Safety Software is launching with a line of cloud automation solutions serving the full scope of EHS needs in the Ontario workplace.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advance Safety Software , a Scarborough, Ont.-based provider of workplace safety education software, is pleased to its launch, and looks forward to providing all types of industries with next-generation automation and systematization for Environment, Health, & Safety (EHS) compliance and learning. Advance Safety Software’s products help employees to be accountable and responsible for their own welfare by maintaining a well-grounded education of workplace safety, risk prevention, and risk management – facilitating corporate compliance with the latest provincial safety regulations in Ontario , and helping businesses to prosper & contribute to the economy.From industrial to environmental to biological industries, the administration and management of workplace safety are vital to the prosperity of a company. If a safety risk goes unnoticed or if proper training is neglected, just one preventable incident or disaster could ruin a company’s reputation.However, a poorly-implemented or hard-to-use safety management and training system can eat away at valuable time, energy, and resources.Safety training and management should be easy – and it can be. When exact, predictable, mathematical systems are in place, companies can adequately educate their employees on safety risks, requirements, and skills and properly evaluate employee performance.Advance Safety Software was founded by two professionals – Kenneth Heath and June Daniels – who were both tired of seeing friends and colleagues suffer from improperly-managed workplace safety, such as missing service components, mistakes, and neglected safety needs. They decided to create a solution to safety challenges so that they could help workers and companies prevent workplace accidents.Co-developed with the collective wisdom of experienced safety professionals in Canada, Advance Safety Software’s line of cloud-based EHS products are securely and reliably hosted on Canadian soil. Using systematization and automation to simplify training and management procedures, the company's full-service line of software is designed to broadly fulfill all known safety and learning management needs in all industries.Advance Safety Software’s flagship product is a customizable and flexible Learning Management System (LMS) that allows companies to design courses that meet their specific needs. With this system, management can track training records and equipment, create custom online forms for assessments or inspection, and easily integrate a visual, simplified training matrix. The Learning Management System supports the latest file formats and distribution methods, and Advance Safety Software makes it available for white-labelling to its clients’ branding.Advance Safety Software’s safety learning and compliance resources include the following software:*Learning Management System*Training Record Management System*Digital Safety Forms*Training Matrix*Equipment Management Software*Compliance Folder System*Pre-Trip Inspection Software*Incident Management Software*Hazard Assessment Software*Health and Safety Audit System...and more.The company also offers a library of more than 700 safety training courses by leading safety education providers in North America.Advance Safety Software is a leading provider of cloud-based Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) learning management and compliance solutions. The company offers an all-encompassing suite of EHS software that runs on the newest cloud technology, giving all types of industries ultimate flexibility in the design and management of safety education.ABOUT ADVANCE SAFETY SOFTWAREAdvance Safety Software is a leading Toronto-based provider of cloud-based Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) learning management and compliance solutions. The company offers an all-encompassing suite of EHS software that runs on the newest cloud technology, giving all types of industries ultimate flexibility in the design and management of safety education.###For more information about efficient safety training automation, visit the Advance Safety Software website at https://advancesafetysoftware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.