Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 20, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 19, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Almark Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Almark, Nic’s, Rainbow Farms, Sutherland’s, Egggs Select Product Description: Product Description Hard cooked broken egg whites & hard cooked eggs

Company Announcement

Almark Foods is voluntarily recalling Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs in white plastic pails with white plastic lids due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On December 18, 2019 the firm was notified by FDA that Almark Foods’ Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs in pails produced at its Gainesville, Georgia facility may be associated with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation, which remains ongoing. Out of an abundance of caution, Almark Foods is voluntarily recalling all Hard-Cooked and Peeled Eggs in Pails produced at its Gainesville, Georgia facility that remain within expiry. The Company has suspended production of the recalled egg products in pails at its Gainesville facility to further investigate the issue.

Products affected are:

Product Name Size Product ID Use By Date Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites 20 LBS 42020 12/19/2019, 1/23/2020, 1/24/2020 Almark Hard-cooked Eggs 20 LBS 30020 1/29/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/24/2019, 2/14/2020 Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs 23 LBS 64023-05 1/27/2020 Nic's Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs 23 LBS 17394 1/20/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/24/2020 Nic's Peeled Pearls, Nic's Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs 20 LBS 17395 12/24/2019, 12/25/2019, 12/31/2019, 1/6/2020, 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/14/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/5/2020 Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs 20 LBS 60020 1/13/2020, 1/20/2020, 1/21/2020, 1/22/2020, 1/27/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/11/2020, 2/14/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/18/2020, 2/24/2020 Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs 23 LBS 60023 1/13/2020, 1/15/2019, 1/20/2020, 1/22/2019, 1/27/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/19/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/26/2020 Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar 23 LBS 60023V 1/22/2020, 2/13/2020 Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs 25 LBS 60025 1/13/2020, 1/28/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020 Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs 20 LBS 60020-3 1/15/2020

The products were distributed to food service companies in (GA, CA, MS, NC, PA, TN, IA, MO, AL, FL, AZ). These products were packaged in 20, 23, and 25 pound plastic pails and sold primarily to further processing plants of egg products and restaurant chain suppliers. Other products produced by Almark are not affected by this recall.

Customers who have purchased this product are urged to destroy the product. Customers with questions may contact Almark Foods’ Customer Helpline at (877) 546-0454 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm EST.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.