Purpose Investments Inc. to Cut Management Fees for Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that the management fee for Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund (“the Fund”) will be reduced, effective January 1, 2020. The management fee will be cut by 0.25% for both the ETF and mutual fund versions of the Fund.



The new fee structure is as follows:

Series ETF Ticker/Fundserv

Code Current Management Fee New, Reduced

Management Fee ETF BHAV 1.00% 0.75% Series F PFC2801 1.00% 0.75% Series A PFC2800 2.00% 1.75%

“Purpose Behavioral Opportunities Fund embodies who we are and what we do here at Purpose. The Fund is a cutting-edge strategy that takes advantage of the latest research to give investors a truly unique way to generate returns. Keeping in line with our company values, we’re excited and proud to be able to reduce the fees to make this strategy more accessible to all Canadian investors,” said Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Investments.

According to Craig Basinger, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, “Everyone makes mistakes now and then when investing, as we are often influenced by our biases and emotions. With education and behavioural tools you can help mitigate these mistakes. Alternatively, the Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund implements a number of unique strategies designed to profit from the behavioural mistakes of others.”

Purpose Behavioral Opportunities Fund was the first of its kind in Canada, launched in January of 2018, that is built to profit from the emotional mistakes of other investors. Using the foundations of behavioural economics and psychology, the Fund employs seven different strategies, each designed to profit from potentially mispriced assets caused by investors’ emotions or behavioural biases.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:



Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.