When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 20, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 20, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Esmea Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Emesa Foods, Taylor, MI is voluntarily recalling 23 cases and each case 6 containers of 800 gram of “Premium Sesame Tahini” because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The product was distributed in states of Michigan and Texas and is sold in 800 grams (28.2 Oz). Expiration dates (2/25/2021) are printed on the side of the container.

Product code, product description, UPC and expiration dates information:

Product Code Product Description UPC Expiration Dates 29826 Premium Sesame Tahini 850005298267 02/25/2021

No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Emesa Foods Tahini.

This potential problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, Emesa Foods is taking the precaution of recalling product with the product code listed above.

Consumers who have purchased Emesa Foods Tahini with these codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Mr. Filio at 248-660-0406 Monday to Friday from 8AM – 5PM.