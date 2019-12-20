Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Technical Assistance Report-Report on Government Finance Statistics Technical Assistance Mission (October 18-31, 2018)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

December 20, 2019

In response to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan authorities’ request, a government finance statistics (GFS) mission visited Amman, Jordan during the period October 18–31, 2018 to provide technical assistance (TA) to further improve GFS compilation and dissemination, consistent with the Government Finance Statistics Manual 2014 (GFSM 2014) and developing GFS that can better support IMF surveillance. TA in GFS was previously provided to the Afghan GFS compilers in 2010 following the methodology of the GFSM 2001. The mapping from Afghanistan Financial Management Information System (AFMIS) to the classification of GFS and Classification of Functions of Government (COFOG) have come out of date, requiring review, and update in line with GFSM 2014. These have been the key reasons for the authorities discontinuing to produce GFS consistent with the GFSM 2014 methodology, while financial data has been produced on time according to the national methodology.