IMF Executive Board Concludes First Review under the Stand-By Arrangement for the Republic of Armenia
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Act.
|
Act.
|
Act.
|
Proj.
|
National income and prices
|
Real GDP (percent change)
|
0.2
|
7.5
|
5.2
|
6.5
|
4.9
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
Final consumption expenditure, Contrib. to Growth
|
-0.9
|
7.4
|
2.7
|
8.3
|
3.3
|
1.3
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
Gross fixed capital formation, Contrib. to Growth
|
-2.4
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
Changes in inventories, Contrib. to Growth
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
4.0
|
-3.6
|
-1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Net exports of goods and services, Contrib. to Growth
|
3.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.8
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
Gross domestic product (in billions of drams)
|
5,067
|
5,564
|
6,005
|
6,541
|
7,095
|
7,636
|
8,283
|
8,992
|
9,751
|
Gross domestic product (in millions of USD)
|
10,546
|
11,527
|
12,433
|
13,444
|
14,132
|
14,839
|
15,704
|
16,632
|
17,596
|
Gross domestic product per capita (in USD)
|
3,524
|
3,869
|
4,188
|
4,528
|
4,759
|
4,997
|
5,288
|
5,599
|
5,924
|
CPI (period average; percent change)
|
-1.4
|
1.0
|
2.5
|
1.6
|
2.5
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
CPI (end of period; percent change)
|
-1.1
|
2.7
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
3.3
|
3.8
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
GDP deflator (percent change)
|
0.3
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
3.4
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
Unemployment rate (in percent)
|
20.4
|
18.9
|
18.5
|
17.6
|
17.5
|
17.2
|
16.9
|
16.8
|
16.7
|
Investment and saving
|
(in percent of GDP)
|
Investment
|
18.0
|
19.3
|
22.4
|
22.9
|
24.1
|
25.2
|
25.3
|
25.3
|
25.3
|
National savings
|
16.0
|
16.3
|
13.0
|
14.9
|
16.2
|
17.7
|
18.2
|
18.9
|
19.3
|
Money and credit (end of period)
|
(percent change)
|
Reserve money
|
13.1
|
-1.0
|
17.8
|
9.0
|
8.8
|
8.0
|
8.3
|
8.5
|
8.7
|
Broad money
|
17.5
|
18.5
|
7.4
|
9.1
|
8.8
|
8.0
|
8.3
|
8.5
|
8.7
|
Private sector credit growth
|
6.0
|
16.5
|
17.2
|
16.0
|
11.5
|
11.0
|
10.5
|
9.0
|
8.5
|
Central government operations
|
(in percent of GDP; unless otherwise indicated)
|
Revenue and grants
|
21.4
|
21.2
|
22.3
|
23.5
|
23.9
|
23.8
|
24.0
|
24.2
|
24.3
|
Of which : tax revenue
|
20.1
|
20.2
|
20.7
|
21.8
|
22.3
|
22.5
|
22.7
|
22.9
|
23.1
|
Expenditure
|
27.0
|
26.0
|
24.1
|
25.0
|
26.2
|
25.7
|
25.9
|
26.1
|
26.2
|
Overall balance on a cash basis
|
-5.6
|
-4.8
|
-1.8
|
-1.5
|
-2.3
|
-1.9
|
-1.9
|
-1.9
|
-1.9
|
Public and publicly-guaranteed (PPG) debt
|
56.7
|
58.9
|
55.8
|
53.6
|
53.5
|
52.6
|
51.6
|
50.7
|
50.0
|
Central Government's PPG debt (in percent)
|
52.0
|
53.7
|
51.3
|
50.0
|
50.6
|
50.4
|
49.9
|
49.5
|
49.1
|
Share of foreign currency debt (in percent)
|
80.9
|
81.1
|
72.2
|
72.1
|
71.1
|
69.9
|
68.4
|
68.6
|
68.6
|
External sector
|
(in millions of USD; unless otherwise indicated)
|
Exports of goods and services
|
3,501
|
4,312
|
4,700
|
4,963
|
5,182
|
5,484
|
5,828
|
6,235
|
6,636
|
Imports of goods and services
|
-4,517
|
-5,723
|
-6,647
|
-6,887
|
-7,151
|
-7,505
|
-7,911
|
-8,343
|
-8,841
|
Exports of goods and services (percent change)
|
11.6
|
23.2
|
9.0
|
5.6
|
4.4
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
7.0
|
6.4
|
Imports of goods and services (percent change)
|
2.2
|
26.7
|
16.1
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
5.0
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
6.0
|
Current account balance (in percent of GDP)
|
-2.1
|
-3.0
|
-9.4
|
-8.0
|
-7.9
|
-7.5
|
-7.1
|
-6.4
|
-6.0
|
FDI (net)
|
263
|
222
|
247
|
296
|
318
|
341
|
369
|
399
|
440
|
Gross international reserves
|
2,204
|
2,314
|
2,259
|
2,357
|
2,363
|
2,405
|
2,457
|
2,646
|
2,669
|
Import cover 1/
|
4.6
|
4.2
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
End-of-period exchange rate (dram per USD)
|
484
|
484
|
484
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Average exchange rate (dram per USD)
|
480
|
483
|
483
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Sources: Armenian authorities, and IMF staff estimates and projections.
|
1/ Gross international reserves in months of next year's imports of goods and services, including the SDR holdings.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.