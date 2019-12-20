IMF Executive Board Concludes First Review under the Stand-By Arrangement for the Republic of Armenia

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Act. Act. Act. Proj. National income and prices Real GDP (percent change) 0.2 7.5 5.2 6.5 4.9 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Final consumption expenditure, Contrib. to Growth -0.9 7.4 2.7 8.3 3.3 1.3 1.7 1.7 1.8 Gross fixed capital formation, Contrib. to Growth -2.4 1.5 0.8 2.1 2.5 3.0 2.3 1.9 1.5 Changes in inventories, Contrib. to Growth 0.7 1.1 4.0 -3.6 -1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net exports of goods and services, Contrib. to Growth 3.1 -1.2 -1.8 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.9 1.2 Gross domestic product (in billions of drams) 5,067 5,564 6,005 6,541 7,095 7,636 8,283 8,992 9,751 Gross domestic product (in millions of USD) 10,546 11,527 12,433 13,444 14,132 14,839 15,704 16,632 17,596 Gross domestic product per capita (in USD) 3,524 3,869 4,188 4,528 4,759 4,997 5,288 5,599 5,924 CPI (period average; percent change) -1.4 1.0 2.5 1.6 2.5 3.3 4.0 4.0 4.0 CPI (end of period; percent change) -1.1 2.7 1.8 1.5 3.3 3.8 4.1 4.0 4.0 GDP deflator (percent change) 0.3 2.1 2.5 2.3 3.4 3.0 3.8 3.9 3.8 Unemployment rate (in percent) 20.4 18.9 18.5 17.6 17.5 17.2 16.9 16.8 16.7 Investment and saving (in percent of GDP) Investment 18.0 19.3 22.4 22.9 24.1 25.2 25.3 25.3 25.3 National savings 16.0 16.3 13.0 14.9 16.2 17.7 18.2 18.9 19.3 Money and credit (end of period) (percent change) Reserve money 13.1 -1.0 17.8 9.0 8.8 8.0 8.3 8.5 8.7 Broad money 17.5 18.5 7.4 9.1 8.8 8.0 8.3 8.5 8.7 Private sector credit growth 6.0 16.5 17.2 16.0 11.5 11.0 10.5 9.0 8.5 Central government operations (in percent of GDP; unless otherwise indicated) Revenue and grants 21.4 21.2 22.3 23.5 23.9 23.8 24.0 24.2 24.3 Of which : tax revenue 20.1 20.2 20.7 21.8 22.3 22.5 22.7 22.9 23.1 Expenditure 27.0 26.0 24.1 25.0 26.2 25.7 25.9 26.1 26.2 Overall balance on a cash basis -5.6 -4.8 -1.8 -1.5 -2.3 -1.9 -1.9 -1.9 -1.9 Public and publicly-guaranteed (PPG) debt 56.7 58.9 55.8 53.6 53.5 52.6 51.6 50.7 50.0 Central Government's PPG debt (in percent) 52.0 53.7 51.3 50.0 50.6 50.4 49.9 49.5 49.1 Share of foreign currency debt (in percent) 80.9 81.1 72.2 72.1 71.1 69.9 68.4 68.6 68.6 External sector (in millions of USD; unless otherwise indicated) Exports of goods and services 3,501 4,312 4,700 4,963 5,182 5,484 5,828 6,235 6,636 Imports of goods and services -4,517 -5,723 -6,647 -6,887 -7,151 -7,505 -7,911 -8,343 -8,841 Exports of goods and services (percent change) 11.6 23.2 9.0 5.6 4.4 5.8 6.3 7.0 6.4 Imports of goods and services (percent change) 2.2 26.7 16.1 3.6 3.8 5.0 5.4 5.5 6.0 Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -2.1 -3.0 -9.4 -8.0 -7.9 -7.5 -7.1 -6.4 -6.0 FDI (net) 263 222 247 296 318 341 369 399 440 Gross international reserves 2,204 2,314 2,259 2,357 2,363 2,405 2,457 2,646 2,669 Import cover 1/ 4.6 4.2 3.9 4.0 3.8 3.6 3.5 3.6 3.4 End-of-period exchange rate (dram per USD) 484 484 484 … … … … … … Average exchange rate (dram per USD) 480 483 483 … … … … … … Sources: Armenian authorities, and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Gross international reserves in months of next year's imports of goods and services, including the SDR holdings.