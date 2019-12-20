There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,253 in the last 365 days.

IMF Executive Board Concludes First Review under the Stand-By Arrangement for the Republic of Armenia

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Act.

Act.

Act.

Proj.

National income and prices

Real GDP (percent change)

0.2

7.5

5.2

6.5

4.9

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Final consumption expenditure, Contrib. to Growth

-0.9

7.4

2.7

8.3

3.3

1.3

1.7

1.7

1.8

Gross fixed capital formation, Contrib. to Growth

-2.4

1.5

0.8

2.1

2.5

3.0

2.3

1.9

1.5

Changes in inventories, Contrib. to Growth

0.7

1.1

4.0

-3.6

-1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net exports of goods and services, Contrib. to Growth

3.1

-1.2

-1.8

-0.2

0.1

0.2

0.5

0.9

1.2

Gross domestic product (in billions of drams)

5,067

5,564

6,005

6,541

7,095

7,636

8,283

8,992

9,751

Gross domestic product (in millions of USD)

10,546

11,527

12,433

13,444

14,132

14,839

15,704

16,632

17,596

Gross domestic product per capita (in USD)

3,524

3,869

4,188

4,528

4,759

4,997

5,288

5,599

5,924

CPI (period average; percent change)

-1.4

1.0

2.5

1.6

2.5

3.3

4.0

4.0

4.0

CPI (end of period; percent change)

-1.1

2.7

1.8

1.5

3.3

3.8

4.1

4.0

4.0

GDP deflator (percent change)

0.3

2.1

2.5

2.3

3.4

3.0

3.8

3.9

3.8

Unemployment rate (in percent)

20.4

18.9

18.5

17.6

17.5

17.2

16.9

16.8

16.7

Investment and saving

(in percent of GDP)

Investment

18.0

19.3

22.4

22.9

24.1

25.2

25.3

25.3

25.3

National savings

16.0

16.3

13.0

14.9

16.2

17.7

18.2

18.9

19.3

Money and credit (end of period)

(percent change)

Reserve money

13.1

-1.0

17.8

9.0

8.8

8.0

8.3

8.5

8.7

Broad money

17.5

18.5

7.4

9.1

8.8

8.0

8.3

8.5

8.7

Private sector credit growth

6.0

16.5

17.2

16.0

11.5

11.0

10.5

9.0

8.5

Central government operations

(in percent of GDP; unless otherwise indicated)

Revenue and grants

21.4

21.2

22.3

23.5

23.9

23.8

24.0

24.2

24.3

Of which : tax revenue

20.1

20.2

20.7

21.8

22.3

22.5

22.7

22.9

23.1

Expenditure

27.0

26.0

24.1

25.0

26.2

25.7

25.9

26.1

26.2

Overall balance on a cash basis

-5.6

-4.8

-1.8

-1.5

-2.3

-1.9

-1.9

-1.9

-1.9

Public and publicly-guaranteed (PPG) debt

56.7

58.9

55.8

53.6

53.5

52.6

51.6

50.7

50.0

Central Government's PPG debt (in percent)

52.0

53.7

51.3

50.0

50.6

50.4

49.9

49.5

49.1

Share of foreign currency debt (in percent)

80.9

81.1

72.2

72.1

71.1

69.9

68.4

68.6

68.6

External sector

(in millions of USD; unless otherwise indicated)

Exports of goods and services

3,501

4,312

4,700

4,963

5,182

5,484

5,828

6,235

6,636

Imports of goods and services

-4,517

-5,723

-6,647

-6,887

-7,151

-7,505

-7,911

-8,343

-8,841

Exports of goods and services (percent change)

11.6

23.2

9.0

5.6

4.4

5.8

6.3

7.0

6.4

Imports of goods and services (percent change)

2.2

26.7

16.1

3.6

3.8

5.0

5.4

5.5

6.0

Current account balance (in percent of GDP)

-2.1

-3.0

-9.4

-8.0

-7.9

-7.5

-7.1

-6.4

-6.0

FDI (net)

263

222

247

296

318

341

369

399

440

Gross international reserves

2,204

2,314

2,259

2,357

2,363

2,405

2,457

2,646

2,669

Import cover 1/

4.6

4.2

3.9

4.0

3.8

3.6

3.5

3.6

3.4

End-of-period exchange rate (dram per USD)

484

484

484

Average exchange rate (dram per USD)

480

483

483

Sources: Armenian authorities, and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Gross international reserves in months of next year's imports of goods and services, including the SDR holdings.

