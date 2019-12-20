Nancy Merritt joins yourLTL as Vice President of Corporate Sales

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Merritt leads and oversees the performance of the yourLTL sales teams in LTL and TL sales throughout North America and Offshore markets. Additionally, she leads change management, strategy and develops sales education programming.Merritt brings extensive experience in sales and management to the yourLTL team. Since 1998, her focus has been primarily on supply chain management and LTL transportation services. Throughout her career, Merritt has increasingly expanded her responsibilities managing all aspects of sales for supply chain management services throughout North America for companies like FedEx, YRC and Estes. Under her leadership, Merritt and her teams have consistently earned industry recognition awards for performance and profitability achievements.For Merritt, joining yourLTL was a no-brainer. yourLTL is a woman-owned, innovative and forward-thinking organization unlike any other 3PL in the US. It’s a refreshing departure from the status quo. As a seasoned industry veteran, Merritt appreciates the value that yourLTL provides for its customers through unparalleled savings and exclusive costing models built on transparency.Merritt commented, “It is exciting to bring a higher level of trust and partnership to industries working to expand their product offerings and we enable them to realize substantial savings they may use to re-invest in their organization and perpetuate growth. It is also gratifying to see the market respond rapidly and to realize triple-digit growth, year over year. It is an honor to be a member of a dynamic organization that is the catalyst of an industry shift with the new yourLTL business model.”Merritt obtained her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Kennesaw State University and has successfully completed numerous executive leadership, sales management and transportation operational training programs.We’re thrilled to welcome Nancy Merritt as the executive leader of the yourLTL sales organization. She will bring tremendous value to our customers and carriers.



