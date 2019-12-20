Zigmabit Launches Multi-algorithm Mining Rigs for Maximum ROI

READINGS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigmabit, an industry-grade cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturer, has launched “three multi-algorithm mining rigs.” These rigs are multi-algorithm based and claimed to give maximum ROI within a month. Cryptocurrency mining is similar to verifying any transaction and adding them to the blockchain ledger.

As a crypto miner, one needs to create an acknowledgment and look out for the authenticity of information whenever a new transaction occurs. Mining is a kind of competition where a miner competes with others to solve complex mathematical equations, and the one who solves it faster earns altcoins as a reward. The problems are based on cryptographic hash functions and that are associated with the reliability and authenticity of any block containing the information of the new transaction. After verification, these blocks are added to the blockchain system.

Since the block in any chain is limited, so the complexity of the mining process increases with every new block. And that’s why new mining devices with higher hash rates are required. In recent times, the enthusiasm of altcoin mining has reduced because of high power consumption by mining devices, which ultimately costs more investment than output. However, Zigmabit bringing back those old days of crypto mining by introducing faster and stronger miners.

Zigmabit is making some groundbreaking innovations in the crypto mining industry. It also launched a customer care facility in Munich, Germany, aimed at resolving any query related to mining and serve customers better. Zigbit Miners, designed by the firm, is the world’s first Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) mining rig. The new products, i.e., ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0, and ZigBit 5.0, are designed in such a way that these will ensure higher profitability for the users. These are equally effective for the beginners as well as seasoned crypto miners. The newly launched products are easy to use and have a plug and play type mechanism. The devices also have smart features, including a closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, and much more.

The company claimed that the new miners had accomplished the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. Zigbit Miners can also use for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash.



