Leading Business Publication Names Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President One of 2019’s Most Influential Corporate Directors

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced today that CEO and President Eileen Drake is being recognized by WomenInc. magazine as one of 2019’s Most Influential Corporate Directors. Drake serves as CEO, president and as a director of Aerojet Rocketdyne.



Warren Lichtenstein, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Executive Chairman, said, “Eileen is most deserving of this recognition. She has led the transformation of Aerojet Rocketdyne as CEO and as a member of the Board, building a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence.”

Since becoming CEO at Aerojet Rocketdyne, Drake has overseen a fundamental reorganization and strategic repositioning of the company, creating efficiencies and developing new capabilities. Under her leadership, Aerojet Rocketdyne has made significant facility and infrastructure investments resulting in new, agile manufacturing capabilities and employment opportunities at sites across the United States.

These efforts have positioned the company to win new business in major DoD program areas such as hypersonics, ground based strategic deterrence, and missile defense, as well as NASA exploration programs such as the Space Launch System, Orion and advanced in-space propulsion. Since Drake became CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne, investors have seen significant value creation, with more than $2.3 billion of growth in market capitalization.

“It is a distinct honor to be included by WomenInc. as part of a group of leaders who are making significant contributions in both the private and public sectors,” said Drake. “I am proud to lead a company that provides cutting-edge capabilities that protect our nation’s warfighters and advance America’s exploration of space.”

Drake is a member of the Executive Committee of the Aerospace Industries Association, and she serves as a director for Woodward Incorporated. Woodward CEO and Chairman of the Board Tom Gendron said, “Eileen’s experience, business insight and strong ethics have been of tremendous value to Woodward.”

A former Army aviation officer, Drake also worked in leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and United Technologies. She is an active supporter of STEM initiatives in the Aerospace and Defense sector.

WomenInc. magazine, a publication dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women’s achievements in business, published the list in its 2019 winter edition. The winter edition features a directory of more than 700 corporate directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers.

