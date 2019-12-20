IHEARTMEDIA’S THE BREAKFAST CLUB MORNING SHOW RAISES OVER $708,000 DURING #CHANGE4CHANGE RADIOTHON FOR THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), today announced that a total of over $708,000 was raised during iHeartMedia’s The Breakfast Club’s third annual #Change4Change radiothon held on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Proceeds will benefit the newly created The Breakfast Club HBCU Scholarship which will be awarded through TMCF.

“There is no question this is a worthy cause,” said Stephen A. Smith, ESPN journalist and commentator. “I want to give my personal depth of gratitude to The Breakfast Club for the wonderful work they are doing.”

The new need-based TMCF | Breakfast Club HBCU Scholarship will launch in spring 2020 for any full-time student enrolled as a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior for the 2020-2021 school year at any accredited public or private Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Details regarding the application process will be included on TMCF’s scholarship page in spring 2020.

The Breakfast Club’s on-air personalities DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God hosted the all-day radiothon and helped solicit donations from some very high profile figures and companies such as Cardi B, TMCF National Ambassador Terrence J, Andrew Yang, Tyrese, Queen Naija, Don Pooh, Pardison Fontaine, Tory Lanez, Sia_Collective, Dr. Oz, Fabolous, Rapsody, Jay Pharoah, Elvis Duran and Lena Waithe, as well as Atlantic Records, Columbia Records and Epic Records.

Major donations to TMCF came from the following individuals:

Michael Rubin: $125,000

Byron Allen: $100,000

Chadwick Bozeman: $100,000

Robert F. Smith: $100,000

Jo Koy: $20,000

Maury Povich: $15,000

“Words cannot fully express how grateful I am to The Breakfast Club for this truly astounding opportunity afforded to TMCF and to all HBCU students through their tireless work during the #Change4Change Radiothon,” said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “It was exhilarating being in the studio and seeing the calls come through knowing real HBCU students with real financial needs would receive help because of everyone’s donations, large and small.”

HBCUs enroll thousands of diverse talented students and successfully serve the needs of many first-generation and low-income students with more than 70% of all students at HBCUs qualifying for federal Pell Grants, and 80% receiving federal loans. The money raised by the #Change4Change radiothon will positively impact the lives of the deserving HBCU students who are destined to become the global leaders of tomorrow.

“We are so grateful to The Breakfast Club listeners and community for helping us raise over $708,000 for TMCF,” said Thea Mitchem, EVP of Programming for iHeartMedia. “We hope The Breakfast Club HBCU Scholarship will create a lasting meaningful impact in the lives of many HBCU students.”

###

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly- supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About the Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is a four-and-a-half-hour morning show featuring DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God's unrivaled interviews with celebrities and recording artists. From megastars like Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Arnold Schwarzenegger to rap icons such as Jay-Z, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, every guest visiting The Breakfast Club is grilled with their signature blend of honesty, wit and humor. The results are the best interviews to be found on radio and digital. The Breakfast Club originates from the legendary Power 105.1/WWPR-FM in New York and can be heard in markets such as Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, and Boston.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Attachments

Joe De Angelis iHeartMedia New York joedeangelis@iheartmedia.com TMCF Press Thurgood Marshall College Fund 202-888-0039 tmcfpress@tmcf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.