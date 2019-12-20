MDM Permian, Inc. on Schedule to Begin Pre-Production Field Work in Permian Basin

/EIN News/ -- Company Also Announces Moving Of Corporate Offices



ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- MDM Permian, Inc. (OTC: MDMP) today announced that on Wednesday December 18, 2019, MDM Energy, Inc. began working on the Lindley #6103 well located in Irion County. We emptied the old heater treater of all fluids, oil and water, and moved them to the stock tank to separate. At the same time, we emptied the old fiberglass open top water tank and hauled the water off location for disposal. We are having the heater treater and water tank hauled off location as junk. New equipment is to be installed and replumbed over the holidays, as well as moving a test tank to the well in preparation for work on the Canyon Sands which is scheduled for 2020 after the New Years holiday. At that time we will trip out all the rods and tubing, inspect the equipment and begin to clean out the borehole. Perforating 10 feet at the top of the 42 foot thick Canyon section, gas gun fracturing, and an acid cleanup will follow, along with swabbing the skin damage and scale from the zone. The entire process could take up to two weeks at which time the well will be put into full production for oil and gas.

After work is complete on the Lindley 6103, we will move our efforts on the top of the ground refurbishment of the facilities for the Lindley A-1, A-2 and A-3 wells, in preparation for re-working of those three wells. Update reports will be posted to OTC as the work progresses.

Our funding partner for these projects is Firedream Resources, LLC, Frisco Texas.

In other news, MDM Permian, Inc. and MDM Energy, Inc., are proud to announce the move of our corporate offices from Addison Texas, to the Avion Business, center located in Carrollton Texas effective January 01, 2020.

Our new address;

MDM Permian, Inc.

MDM Energy, Inc.

2155 Chenault Dr. Suite 311

Carrollton, Texas 75038

We have been at our Addison location for 7 years. Our current lease has expired, and the city of Addison has announced a 2-3 year project on Midway Road that will be replacing all infrastructure including water, sewage, electric and widening of the road. We decided that it would be in our best interest, and for those of our employees and partners, to not renew the lease and to affect a move before the road work begins. There may be a short interruption of phone and internet service while our control boards are removed and reinstalled at the new location. Please bear with us. All our digital contact information remains the same.

About MDM Permian Inc.:

Based in Addison, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, minerals and prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information, view the company’s website at www.mdmpermian.com or contact MDM Permian, Inc. at (214) 651-9900



