Cornerstone Bancorp Begins Trading on the Pink® Open Market Under Ticker Symbol “CNBP”

/EIN News/ -- PALATINE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNBP), the bank holding company for Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively “Cornerstone”), today announced that it now trades on the Pink® Open Market under the symbol “CNBP.” Cornerstone Bancorp was previously privately held.

“We are happy to trade on the Pink® Open Market to help tell our story and provide Cornerstone shareholders and prospective investors with a streamlined stock buy-sell trade process,” stated Gerald F. Fitzgerald, Jr., Chairman, President & CEO. “With a 19-year history as a private community bank, trading on the Pink® Open Market will provide our new and existing shareholders with a public market for efficient trading and price transparency. This decision perfectly aligns with our board's 2020 directive and management's commitment to improve liquidity and to increased franchise value.”

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company, is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit as well as business checking accounts and association loans for condominium and townhome associations. We offer wealth management services for individuals, families and corporations, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Lake Zurich and Naperville. Visit us on the web at www.cornerstonenb.com .

Contact: Daniel J. Hollowed

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(847) 654-3000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.