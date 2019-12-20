Department of Energy Announces $20 Million for Extreme Environment Materials for Power Generation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced up to $20 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development projects under the funding opportunity announcement (FOA), Extreme Environment Materials for Power Generation.

The projects will support FE’s Crosscutting Research program, which has a unique ability to identify needs and foster technology development across many applications. The projects will target material challenges that apply to both coal- and gas-based steam cycle components. By focusing on both new and existing applications, the program is intended to improve cost, performance, and reliability of fossil power generation and also enhance the competitiveness of the Nation’s high-temperature materials supply chain in the global marketplace.

“This Administration is committed to developing transformational technologies that can enhance new and existing coal-fired power plants,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “These investments in innovation will help allow coal to remain a strategic fuel well into the future, with less impact on our environment.”

“Our crosscutting research supports fossil energy infrastructure across the United States,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “We are proud to be a global leader in this field, and our R&D will enable the adoption of cutting-edge data technologies for plant owners and operators.”

The two areas of interest (AOIs) include:

AOI 1: Addressing Fatigue Failures at Dissimilar Metal Joints in High-Temperature Steam-Cycle Components

Projects under this AOI will develop innovative materials or materials-processing technologies that improve the cyclic durability of joined materials and components. Projects will also develop materials and technologies that reduce the time and cost associated with repairing and upgrading components, while addressing barriers to deployment of mature joining technologies by demonstrating and documenting their value in a realistic environment. Gas turbine applications will be considered non-responsive and hence any gas-focused work should concentrate on the bottoming cycle of a natural gas combined cycle.

AOI 2: Addressing Erosion and Corrosion with Surface Technologies In High-Temperature Steam-Cycle Components

Projects under this AOI will form a broad team to refine and validate DOE’s understanding of existing fleet component failures, failure mechanisms, materials challenges, supply chain challenges, and opportunities to improve the fleet’s reliability through materials research, development, and demonstration.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the selected projects. Read more details here.

More information about NETL is available HERE. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit their websiteHERE.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940