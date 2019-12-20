MCO Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Record Year of Worldwide Growth and Expansion

Conduct Risk Compliance Solutions

Company Doubles New Customer Revenue and Expands Global Footprint

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyComplianceOffice (MCO) announced today a record year of worldwide growth and expansion with the addition of several enterprise clients like Piper Jaffray . MCO celebrated its 15th year of business by doubling new customer revenue from the previous year to achieve a global reach that now includes more than 380 clients across 80 countries. The company also expanded its footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a new Singapore office and the addition of Kelly-Ann McHugh as its APAC Director.With the successful launch of its Control Room Compliance solution in 2019, MCO continues to innovate upon its proven conduct risk compliance platform and has been recognized by industry influencers with several accolades this year. Recently, MCO ranked in the RegTech100 list among leading software providers that address the regulatory challenges and opportunities within financial services. The company also earned spots on the CIO Review’s “20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solution Providers” list and the M&A Today Global 100 – “2019 Award as Most Innovative Compliance Management Software Company”.MCO’s CEO Brian Fahey explains the reason behind his company’s steady, impressive growth as an unwavering commitment to its customers’ compliance and risk management needs.“We continue to provide our customers with affordable, easy-to-use, compliance technology backed by an on-going investment in our products and customer support around the world,” said Fahey. “We have a clear strategy in place to continue this mission for years to come.”The company’s customer focus has created a strong ground for its business, attracting new customers and maintaining a customer retention rate of 95%. To help support its mission, MCO has also nearly tripled the number of employees since 2015.The MyComplianceOffice platform enables firms to demonstrate effective risk management of potential misconduct to regulators using state-of-the art technology and optimal security protocols. Firms partnering with MCO can efficiently and cost-effectively automate their compliance policies, including monitoring of employee, client and third-party business activities.About MCOMCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. Its powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.



