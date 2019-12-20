Cricket Media to Digitally Distribute OYLA Youth Science Content

We sincerely believe in the bright future of science and our goal is to popularize science amongst the young generation.” — Svetlana Strizheva, CEO of Auckland Entrepreneurs Group

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media today announced a new partnership with OYLA Youth Science in New Zealand that allows Cricket Media to distribute content through its Digital Asset Management (“DAM”) system on an exclusive basis. The addition of OYLA Youth Science articles to Cricket’s digital library, will allow licensees, such as institutional, corporate and consumer customers, to access a new level of science-based content in one easy-to-use interface. With Cricket Media and OYLA Youth Science content in one searchable database, customers will have a wider range of selections in the K-12 grade levels, providing a one-stop-shop for easily accessible materials which can be used for assessment design, book publishing, curriculum development, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the fascinating, science-based content found in OYLA’s products to U.S. educational consumers in the same, easy way they can access Cricket’s selection of content,” says Bob Sanregret, Senior Vice President, Sales. “OYLA’s focus on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts is a perfect complement to the stories, activities, illustrations, articles, poems, games, and more that Cricket Media is known for.”

Cricket Media publishes nine award-winning magazines, which are unsurpassed in quality and breadth, relevant across cultures, and adaptable to multiple standards and pedagogies. Partners can currently license PreK–12 curricula, assessments, and educational products using Cricket Media’s digital asset library.

OYLA Youth Science creates scientific books, articles, and products aimed at children age nine and older. Much like Cricket Media, OYLA Youth Science is distinguished for partnering with experts and professors to ensure the highest quality material, complete accuracy, and that each scientific concept is introduced with simple words along with informative graphics -- making it easy for young readers to grasp.

“OYLA Youth Science and Cricket have similar goals in the education space. At OYLA Youth Science, we sincerely believe in the bright future of science and our goal is to popularize science amongst the young generation. By giving the U.S. educational consumer market another venue to easily discover and use our materials, we are one step closer to making that goal come true,” says Svetlana Strizheva, the CEO of Auckland Entrepreneurs Group (OYLA Youth Science project).

About Cricket Media:

Cricket Media® (“Cricket”) is a global education company creating high-quality print and multimedia products for children, families, mentors, teachers, and partners that improve learning opportunities for everyone. Led by their 9 award-winning children’s magazines and their customizable research-tested collaborative learning platform, Cricket is committed to creating and supporting innovative learning experiences that help children safely explore and engage with their expanding world. Cricket’s digital asset library is unsurpassed in quality and breadth and ideal for standards-aligned educational products and assessments.

About OYLA Youth Science:

OYLA Youth Science (OYLA YS) (www.oyla-science.com) is an online English STEM-based school and scientific books designed for students (9+), as well as their parents. The focus and content of the books are based on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts. All articles and content are endorsed, prepared and proofread by professors and industry experts. The main distinctive feature of OYLA Youth Science books is that we explain complex subjects in simple words along with informative graphics which makes it easier for young readers. Contributors are recognized professors, teachers, scientists, industry experts, designers and so on, who have vast experiences and come from a variety of backgrounds.



