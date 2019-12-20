PRGX Hosts Webinar on Recovery Audit Best Practices and How to Create ‘A Playbook of Success’

Recovery audit veteran Zach Braford offers advice for accounts payable and finance professionals to make the most of their source-to-pay data

Hosted by Director of Product Management Zach Braford, a recovery audit professional with more than 11 years of proven industry experience, the webinar provided participants with a greater understanding of how to centralize and leverage source-to-pay data.

During the webinar, titled “A Playbook of Success for Recovery Audit”, Braford discussed four primary approaches to enhancing recovery audit programs, specifically:

Leveraging data from results to mitigate future payment errors;





Creating a global recovery audit program that fits within a company’s international footprint;



Increasing audit scope across all business lines and verticals to identify as many recovery opportunities as possible; and





Coordinating internal audit practices with third-party providers to maximize audit recoveries.

Braford also provided guidance on how companies can centralize data from multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, particularly after completing a merger or acquisition.

“Recovery audit programs are constantly improving as technology offers new and deeper insight into source-to-pay data and analytics,” said Braford. “This webinar offers viewers real-world examples of how a recovery audit program can identify missed opportunities and prevent them from happening again.”

The webinar is currently available for viewing at: https://www.prgx.com/resources/a-playbook-of-success-for-recovery-audit/ .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

