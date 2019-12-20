Global Metal Casting Market Analysis Report, 2019-2024: by Process, Material Type, Component, Vehicle Type, Electric & Hybrid Type, Application, and Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal casting market was worth US$ 22.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 35.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.
Metal casting technology offers numerous advantages; it aids in improving energy efficiency, lowering production costs, enhancing environmental quality, and creating innovative new cast products. Due to these advantages, it is used in pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves and farm equipment, which depend heavily on casting to create uniform products.
Further, metal casting foundries rely on metal recycling as a cost-efficient source of raw material, which significantly reduces scrap metal. Besides this, the ongoing research in the field of metal casting ensures innovations and improvements in the casting process, including the development in lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools for die casters to create alternative means for molding. These advanced casting technologies allow foundry researchers to produce defect-free castings and help them to explore detailed phenomena associated with the new casting process parameters.
Moreover, the deteriorating environmental conditions have prompted manufacturers to formulate simulation-based castings to reduce wastage and operational costs.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Metal Casting Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Process
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Components
5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Application
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Process
6.1 Gravity Casting
6.2 High-Pressure Die Casting
6.3 Low-Pressure Die Casting
6.4 Sand Casting
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Aluminum
7.2 Cast Iron
7.3 Magnesium
7.4 Zinc
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Components
8.1 Alloy Wheels
8.2 Battery Housing
8.3 Clutch Casing
8.4 Cross Car Beam
8.5 Crank Case
8.6 Cylinder Head
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Passenger Car
9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
10 Market Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type
10.1 Hybrid Vehicle
10.2 Plug-In Electric Hybrid
10.3 Battery Electric Vehicle
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Body Assemblies
11.2 Engine Parts
11.3 Transmission Parts
11.4 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Nemak
17.3.2 GF Automotive
17.3.3 Dynacast
17.3.4 Ryobi Limited
17.3.5 Rheinmetall Automotive
17.3.6 Endurance
17.3.7 Ahresty Corporation
17.3.8 Gibbs Die Casting
17.3.9 Aisin Automotive Casting
17.3.10 Mino Industrial
17.3.11 Thyssenkrupp
17.3.12 Toshiba Machine
