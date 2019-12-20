New Brand Builds on Sorenson’s Past, Reflects Future Possibilities

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Video Relay Service (VRS) leader Sorenson Communications, LLC unveiled a new brand, one that includes an open, vibrant blue “S” logo, symbolic of an expanded company mindset and direction.



“Over the past 16 years, Sorenson revolutionized communication between Deaf and hearing people,” notes CEO Scott Wood. “Our communities equate Sorenson with quality and technological innovation – and they immediately recognize our distinct brand, symbolized by the bold yellow-and-black S-bug brand symbol we used.

“But Sorenson has evolved,” Wood says. “We are no longer simply a video relay company. We now offer services and technologies that address a variety of interpreting and communication needs. Our new direction calls for a new brand.”

Lance Pickett, Sorenson vice president of marketing, concurs. “Through Sorenson services and technologies, Deaf and hearing people are connected and understood. Sorenson interprets more conversations than any other provider in the United States. In this trusted position, we want to maintain the quality our customers expect. Our new brand aligns more with who we are and the direction we are going. The new Sorenson brand is not just a new logo or a revised look and feel – it’s a holistic philosophy that reflects every aspect of our business and culture.”

This week, new branding appeared on Sorenson’s website and social media. The full transition of the brand will take place in coming months and will be incorporated in apparel and event materials. Sorenson’s former logo is now retired, although, in a nod to Sorenson’s past in pioneering innovation, yellow is a secondary color in the new brand palette.

Sorenson leverages its extensive experience, best-in-class technology, robust infrastructure, and the passion of thousands of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters who make a difference every day to deliver the highest-quality communication experience for both Deaf and hearing people. This combined effort is to ensure every reaction and intended communication is understood.

Sorenson Relay connects Deaf and hearing people in real time and provides the option for each to communicate in their preferred language – ASL or spoken English or Spanish. For situations that do not meet the requirements of relay calling, Sorenson Interpreting provides onsite interpreting and Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) – on demand interpreting by a remote interpreter for two people who are in the same room.

For more information about Sorenson services and technology, visit www.sorenson.com .



About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest private employer of Deaf people and sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

Disclaimer

If you choose Sorenson as your default provider, you can port your existing 10-digit number to Sorenson from another provider or Sorenson can provide you with one for the geographic area where you live or work. If you later change your default provider, you can port your number to that provider. When selecting Sorenson, you must provide to Sorenson the physical address (i.e., the Registered Location) from which you are placing the call, so that Sorenson can properly route any 911 calls you may make. If you move or change your location, you must notify Sorenson immediately. You can update your Registered Location from your Sorenson videophone by calling 800-659-4810 or by visiting www.svrs.com/moving . Sorenson will confirm receipt of your Registered Location information. Emergency calls made via internet-based TRS may not function the same as traditional E911 service. For example, you may not be able to dial 911 if there is an internet-service failure or if you lose electrical power, and your 911 call may not be routed correctly if you have not updated your Registered Location. For more information on the process of obtaining 10-digit numbers and the limitations and risks associated with using Sorenson’s VRS to place a 911 call, please visit Sorenson’s website: www.sorenson.com/legal . For information on toll-free numbering, please visit www.svrs.com/tollfree .

Press Contact Ann Bardsley Sorenson Communications 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.