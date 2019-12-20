Energy Department Announces Winners of Lighting R&D Workshop Student Poster Competition
Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced the winners of the 2020 Lighting R&D Workshop Student Poster Competition.
Congratulations to the winners:
GRAND PRIZE WINNERS
Syed Ahmed Al Muyeed, Lehigh University
Controlled Growth of Self-Assembled InGaN Quantum Dots Using Templates of Quantum-Size-Controlled Photo-Electrochemical Etched Quantum Dots
A.P. Sachintha G. De Vas Gunawardena, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The Impact of Output Capacitor Aging Under Constant and Cycled Temperature Conditions on LED Driver Lifetime
HONORABLE MENTION
Ziqian He, University of Central Florida
Swelling-Deswelling Microencapsulation 2.0: Toward Ultrastable Perovskite-Polymer Composite Downconverters for Tailored Lighting
The student winners will be recognized at the 17th annual Lighting R&D Workshop January 28–30, 2020, in San Diego, California, where they will present their research at the Poster Session alongside more than 50 top scientists sharing updates on their EERE-funded research projects.
Now in its fifth year, the student poster competition attracted submissions from graduate students across the country. Submissions were judged based on quality of research, novelty, and innovation; impact on the field of solid-state lighting; and presentation quality and clarity.
Learn more about the 2020 Lighting R&D Workshop.
