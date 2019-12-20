Aenergy Company disputes seizure of turbines

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 20 - Aenergy has filed with the Luanda Provincial Court to challenge what it considers to be the "illegal and unfounded" seizure of the company's four turbines, parts and consumables, in the course of an injunction filed by the National Asset Recovery Service General Attorney of the Republic (PGR).,

In a note made available this Friday to Angop, Aenergy says that if the rule of law works, the company expects a reversal of the case, because the judge himself when analyzing the case submitted by PGR said that had no documents to this end, it was based on testimonies, some of which were interesting, but none supported by documents, and certainly others "with easily countered falsehoods."

According to the document, when PGR sent the case to court, it certainly did not see the statement that the Angolan capital company had submitted in September, which contained evidence of all that it said.

The note recalls that on 6 December PGR seized four turbines at the premises of Aenergy, following an action brought to remedy “indications of breach of contracts with the Ministry of Energy and Water”, through the Electricity Production Company (Prodel).

According to PGR, the turbines were acquired under a credit line granted to the Angolan state by US multinational General Electric worth US $ 1.1 billion and were seized by judgment of the Second Chamber of the Civil Room and Administrative of the Luanda Provincial Court, after Aenergy SA allegedly seized this equipment without the knowledge of the Ministry of Energy and Water.

At the time, Aenergy considered the seizure as a "shockingly illegal and unfounded expropriation."

On the other hand, Aenergy states that “it has not yet been heard in this case” and requests IGAPE to “store such goods” so that “they will not be used by the State of Angola without the court ruling definitively. "

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.