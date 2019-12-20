Understanding & Managing Competition Law Compliance: 1-Day Course (London, United Kingdom - March 24, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Managing Competition Law Compliance " conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Are you confident your business is practising within the boundaries of competition law in your jurisdictions?

This course focuses on the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law in the EU and UK, and how compliance works in practice.



This intensive one-day training programme will enable you to:

Understand the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law

the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law Be up-to-date with the latest changes to the law

with the latest changes to the law Understand your place in the market

your place in the market Identify the risks and mitigate against them

the risks and mitigate against them Deal with complaints and consequences of non-compliance

with complaints and consequences of non-compliance Maximise opportunities in the marketplace while remaining compliant

opportunities in the marketplace while remaining compliant Get to grips with the implications and impact of Brexit

Who Should Attend?



In-house lawyers

Patent and trademark attorneys

Legal counsel

IP specialists/managers

General managers

Commercial managers

Agenda



Overview of EU and UK competition law

Part 1 Agreements

Part 2 Behaviour

Articles 101 and 102 of TFEU - recent developments

The Block Exemptions

Jurisdictional issues including the long arm of the US

Knowing your place in the market

Economic tests - what are the relevant markets?

Market share thresholds

Dominant position

What constitutes abuse

Identifying restrictions

Exemptions and exclusions

Refusal to supply

FRAND agreements

Requirement to notify

Thresholds for notification

Consequences of non-compliance and remedies

Damages

Fines

Disqualification of directors

Criminal sanctions

Competition Law in the digital world

Controlling sales online - do's and don'ts around pricing and geo-blocking

Platforms, algorithms and price monitoring

Big data and data privacy - what is the overlap with competition law?

Identifying and managing risks

Identifying risks and how they might impact your business

Risk assessment and mitigation

Review and communication to the business

Preparing and implementing a competition law compliance policy

Compliance strategies

Key elements of a compliance policy

Privilege

Communicating and enforcing the policy

Knowing your role in the management

Why am I being investigated?

The objectives of competition law

How authorities select cases

Practical tips for dealing with investigations

The pros and cons of co-operating with authorities

Appeals

Maximising opportunities within the marketplace

The impact of Brexit and beyond

Transitional arrangements

Key issues to consider

Final questions

