2-Day Conference: Accounting for Leases - New Rules 2020 (ASC 842) (Burlingame, CA, United States - March 23-24, 2020)

The new Leasing Standard has finally been issued. The new guidance standardizes how companies should account for leases under U.S. GAAP and IFRS.

This conference will go through the new guidance and address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of implementation examples and a detailed case study.



Learning Objectives

Review the latest changes in key areas

Work through a number of practical examples

Begin to assess the effects of the new standard on your company or clients

Agenda



DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:15

Introduction of New Leasing Standard

History and Background of New Standard

Shortcomings of current lease accounting

Lease: Identification, Scope and Definition

Short Term Leases/Practical Expedient

Contract Combinations

Portfolio Approach

10:15 - 10:30 - Break



10:30 - 12:15

New Leasing Standard Continued - Plus Common Examples

Separating lease and non-lease components

Discount rate

Initial direct costs

Reassessment

Modifications

Asset Impairment

Sale and leaseback transactions

Build to suit transactions

12:15 - 1:15 - Lunch



1:15 - 2:45

Accounting by Lessors

Lessor Model

Presentation

Disclosures

Examples

2:45 - 2:55 - Break



2:55 - 4:15

Lessons Learned in Initial Implementation

Impact of project was underestimated

Some of more challenging areas include: identifying lease population, data abstraction, implementing a platform for ongoing reporting and identifying processes and controls for applying the requirements

4:15 - 4:20 - Break



4:20 - 5:30

Disclosures

New Requirements

Lessor

Lessee

DAY 2



8:45 - 10:00

Hot Topics and Key Judgments Under the New Lease Accounting Rules

Evaluating renewal and termination options

Analyzing lessee vs. lessor assets and accounting impacts

Reviewing the components of the discount rate

Assessing the impacts of construction on the lease commencement date

Scoping assessments for embedded leases during adoption Review of key adoption and post-adoption disclosures

Adoption methods

Adoption adjustments

Balance sheet and cash flow presentation

Practical expedient elections

Discount rates

Open Q&A

10:00 - 10:15 - Break



10:15 - 12:15

Case Study by Connor Group Part 1

This session will include detailed case studies and examples to take you through the practical applications of the new lease accounting rules.

12:15 - 1:15 - Lunch



1:15 - 2:45

Case Study by Connor Group Part 2

2:45 - 2:55 - Break



2:55 - 4:15

Additional Examples of New Rules

