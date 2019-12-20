2-Day Conference: Accounting for Leases - New Rules 2020 (ASC 842) (Burlingame, CA, United States - March 23-24, 2020)
The new Leasing Standard has finally been issued. The new guidance standardizes how companies should account for leases under U.S. GAAP and IFRS.
This conference will go through the new guidance and address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of implementation examples and a detailed case study.
Learning Objectives
- Review the latest changes in key areas
- Work through a number of practical examples
- Begin to assess the effects of the new standard on your company or clients
Agenda
DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:15
- Introduction of New Leasing Standard
- History and Background of New Standard
- Shortcomings of current lease accounting
- Lease: Identification, Scope and Definition
- Short Term Leases/Practical Expedient
- Contract Combinations
- Portfolio Approach
10:15 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 12:15
- New Leasing Standard Continued - Plus Common Examples
- Separating lease and non-lease components
- Discount rate
- Initial direct costs
- Reassessment
- Modifications
- Asset Impairment
- Sale and leaseback transactions
- Build to suit transactions
12:15 - 1:15 - Lunch
1:15 - 2:45
- Accounting by Lessors
- Lessor Model
- Presentation
- Disclosures
- Examples
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:15
- Lessons Learned in Initial Implementation
- Impact of project was underestimated
- Some of more challenging areas include: identifying lease population, data abstraction, implementing a platform for ongoing reporting and identifying processes and controls for applying the requirements
4:15 - 4:20 - Break
4:20 - 5:30
- Disclosures
- New Requirements
- Lessor
- Lessee
DAY 2
8:45 - 10:00
- Hot Topics and Key Judgments Under the New Lease Accounting Rules
- Evaluating renewal and termination options
- Analyzing lessee vs. lessor assets and accounting impacts
- Reviewing the components of the discount rate
- Assessing the impacts of construction on the lease commencement date
- Scoping assessments for embedded leases during adoption Review of key adoption and post-adoption disclosures
- Adoption methods
- Adoption adjustments
- Balance sheet and cash flow presentation
- Practical expedient elections
- Discount rates
- Open Q&A
10:00 - 10:15 - Break
10:15 - 12:15
- Case Study by Connor Group Part 1
- This session will include detailed case studies and examples to take you through the practical applications of the new lease accounting rules.
12:15 - 1:15 - Lunch
1:15 - 2:45
- Case Study by Connor Group Part 2
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:15
- Additional Examples of New Rules
