Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces 2019 Carrier of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- Greensboro, NC, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today that it has named ArcBest Corporation the winner of the 2019 Gilbarco Carrier of the Year Award.

As the leading manufacturer of fuel dispensers, Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s shipping needs are just as specialized as the equipment the company makes and moves every day. For that reason, the company places high value on its relationships with its carriers.

“We are pleased to recognize ArcBest Corporation as our Carrier of the Year for 2019. They are truly customer-focused and help us meet and exceed our customer’s requirements. They are an asset to our entire team at Gilbarco on many levels,” said Sherry Ennis, Global Logistics Manager, Gilbarco. “They are a true partner that listens, brings solutions, and delivers. We want to thank the teams at the North Carolina service centers in Kernersville and Charlotte, including the drivers, operations team, dock workers, and local and district sales teams. Collectively their efforts earned this award as one ArcBest.”

The award is based on several key progress indicators including on-time performance, service, claims ratio, and ease of doing business. ArcBest earned top marks in each category through its excellent service.

“ArcBest is very honored by this prestigious award. Our relationship with Gilbarco has been built on honest collaboration, creativity and a strong will to satisfy their clients,” said Marsha McCall, District Sales Manager, NC/SC. “We look forward to our continued partnership and helping Gilbarco continue to grow their business.”

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. The company’s major product lines include fuel dispensers, nozzles, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems. For more information, visit www.gilbarco.com.

