HMS to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced that management will present a business overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30 am PT / 9:30 am CT on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at The Westin St. Francis Hotel. A link to the webcast and copy of the slide presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations .

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .

