Global 5G Chipset Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Analog Devices, Ericsson, Intel, Microsoft, and Samsung Electronics

The next generation of technology demands improvement in data speed. The demand for connectivity is expected to be driven by trends like autonomous cars, smart cities, industrial automation, and IoT (Internet of Things). The ever-increasing demand for broad network coverage and high-speed internet, with reduced power consumption and latency, will augment the growth of the global 5G chipset market during the projection period.

With 5G networks to be rolled out soon, the network providers and the smartphone OEMs are gearing up for the transition phase. The 5G network relies on the cloud and arrays of small antenna to provide ultra-speed data for mobile communication. The network band will be different than that of 4G (LTE) band, so smartphone OEMs are looking to equip handsets with 5Genabled modem chipsets for end-to-end communication. The major manufacturers of 5G chipsets for handsets are Qualcomm, Samsung, Intel, Mediatek, and Huawei. Qualcomm claims its Snapdragon 855 series is the world's first real 5G chipset.



The market for 5G chipsets is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024

The major factors driving growth will be an increasing demand for the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine connections, coupled with an ever-increasing demand for high-speed mobile data services and rapid development in automated devices. Further, the 5G chipset market is set to experience an exponential growth because of its wide range of applications. Studies and research on this subject introduced a wide range of areas and spheres where 5G chipsets will have major applications.

With the latest technological developments, the market has spread its operations and applications from North America to Asia and Europe, and all across the globe. 5G technologies facilitate all the necessary network advancements to completely automate the manufacturing process. Significantly lower latency alongside much faster speeds allow for critical applications being used securely, opening up a widerange of new opportunities.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Latin America. Asia-Pacific held the highest revenue share in the market in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region has large number of companies supplying 5G chipsets. In this region, Japan, Korea,and China are the key countries from where demand is being generated, and majority of the players are located.

However, the North American region held the second largest share of the global market and is expected to offer substantial market potential for the 5G chipset market. Since North America is a quick adopter of technological advancements the 5G chipset market has swiftly formed a strong base in the region. High demand for advanced technologies such as artificialintelligence, machine-to-machine communication, and connected cars will provide huge opportunities for the development of the 5 G chipset market in North America.

The report includes:

91 data tables and 60 additional tables

A descriptive study with a trend analysis of the global 5G chipset market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantitative data covering global 5G chipset market in terms of end use, material type, spectrum bands, deployment type and geographical region

Regional dynamics of the global 5G chipset market covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (RoW)

A holistic view of 5G chipset industry, the key developments, major drivers and trends, and challenges that affect the market and the supplier landscape

Revenue details and market share analysis of major manufacturers of the 5G chipset

Comprehensive company profiles of leading market players, including Analog Devices Inc., Ericsson Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and the Evolution of 5G Chipset

Future Outlook and Expectations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Key Developments in the Field of 5G Chipsets

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain Analysis

Chipset Components

Chipset Design and Manufacture

Product Shipping

Service Enablement

Product-Based Owners

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

Introduction

Network Infrastructure

Smart Gadgets

Smartphones

Routers/Modems

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Wafer Material Type

Introduction

GaN (Gallium Nitride)-Based Chipsets

GaAs (Gallium Arsenide)-Based Chipsets

InP (Indium Phosphide)-Based Chipsets

SiN (Silicon Nitride)-Based Chipsets

Si-Based Chipsets

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by IC Type

Introduction

RFIC

ASIC

Cellular IC

mmWave IC

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Spectrum Bands

Introduction

<3GHz

>3GHz-5GHz

>5GHz-6GHz

>6GHz

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use

Introduction

Telecom Infrastructure

Automotive

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Electronics

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Market Snapshot

Europe

Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific

Market Snapshot

Middle East and Latin America

Market Snapshot

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Integration of 5G Services with Satellite Communication

Lucrative Opportunities for Operators and Investors

Huge Untapped Opportunity in the Developing Countries

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 11 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Review by Year and Country

Important 5G Chipset Patents

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cavium Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Infineon Technologies AG

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Intel Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Korea Telecom

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nec Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

ZTE Corp.

