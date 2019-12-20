Hickory Farms CEO Diane Pearse Named One of WomenInc. Magazine’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

Pearse Recognized for Leadership Efforts That Include Fighting for Diversity in the Workplace

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hickory Farms, America’s favorite food gift retailer, is pleased to announce that CEO Diane Pearse has been recognized as one of WomenInc. Magazine’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors. The magazine, which is dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women’s achievement in business, released their 2019 WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors listing in their winter 2019 edition. The listing includes directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies.



Serving as Hickory Farms CEO since 2016, Pearse has also served as a Board Director for MSA Safety Incorporated, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of safety products and technologies. In that role, she has been a leading advocate for MSA’s development of a focused diversity and inclusion strategy. Among other things, her efforts have led to programs that have improved representation in the workforce and helped foster an inclusive environment that supports MSA’s Values and Mission.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by WomenInc. Magazine for not only my work at Hickory Farms and MSA, but also for working to improve diversity in many workplaces around the country,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “The importance of providing opportunities for the professional development of women and minorities in business is paramount.”

Past leaders to be recognized by WomenInc. include Katherine Adams from Apple, Hilary E. Ackermann from Goldman Sachs, Karen DeSalvo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Kate Gutman from UPS.

“It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways,” said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. Magazine. “We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition.”

The full WomenInc. Influential Corporate Directors listing is available now online exclusively at WomenInc.com/2019MICD. WomenInc.’s winter issue is available nationwide at Barnes & Noble and newsstands as of December 20, 2019.

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and 500+ seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; or Twitter .

ABOUT WOMENINC. MAGAZINE

WomenInc. Magazine is a cultural catalyst for professional women—a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women. With its unique mix of stunning photography from major events, in-depth reporting, and social commentary, Women Inc. accelerates ideas and images to center stage. Women Inc. is an unrivaled media event that reaches the progressive, modern and sophisticated female consumer who demands the best in news coverage and that their voice is heard.

Media Contacts:

Diana Davis

Hickory Farms

Email: Diana.Davis@hickoryfarms.com

Tel: 312.361.3469

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

Email: jeannie@praytellagency.com

Tel: 317.385.5752



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.