TPI Composites to Host Investor Day on February 7th

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it will host an Investor Day for the financial community at the Maxwell Hotel in New York, on Friday, February 7, 2020.



Chief Executive Officer Steve Lockard and President Bill Siwek, as well as key members of the senior management team, will provide an update on company strategy, market overview and opportunities, operations and other key initiatives for the future. TPI will also provide 2020 guidance at the Investor Day.

Formal presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and the event will end at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). If you are interested in attending the event, please contact investors@tpicomposites.com to receive a formal invitation. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tpicomposites.com.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742



