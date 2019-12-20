Impaired Driving Can Bring Your Holiday Festivities to a Tragic Halt – Plan Ahead for a Sober Ride Home

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Christmas just a few days away and the season’s festivities in full swing this weekend, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking Canadians to put safe roads and sober driving at the top of their holiday to-do lists.



“This is a time for families, friends and festive fun. No one’s holiday should come to a tragic end because of an impaired driver,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please play it safe and leave the driving to someone sober.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. MADD Canada and long-time partner and sponsor Allstate Canada are asking everyone to do their part to prevent a tragic impaired driving crash this holiday season by:

Never driving impaired. Plan ahead for a sober ride home – book an Uber , call a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver.

, call a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver. Never riding with drivers who are impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

“Planning ahead takes a few minutes of your time and it truly can mean the difference between life and death on our roads,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “If everyone pledges to drive sober, or arrange sober transportation, we can have a holiday season free from the tragedy of impaired driving. From Allstate Canada and our agents across the country, all the best for a happy and safe holiday season.”

However you are celebrating this Christmas season, make a sober ride home your priority. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Revellers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada for more information.

MADD Canada is currently in the midst of its 32nd annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote safe and sober driving, with Allstate Canada as the Title Sponsor. From November 1 to the beginning of January, MADD Canada’s Chapter and Community Leader volunteers will be out in their communities, handing out red ribbons and red ribbon car decals for the public to use as a symbol of their commitment to sober driving. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of victims killed or injured each year in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. MADD Canada’s red ribbons and car decals are available through the MADD Canada website at www.madd.ca , Chapters and Community Leaders, and participating sponsor outlets. Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so online through the website, by calling 1-800-665-6233 or by texting “RIBBON” to 45678 (a one-time $10 donation is added to the donor’s cell phone bill and payable to his or her service provider.) For more information, please visit: http://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/project-red-ribbon/ .

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Travon Smith, Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or tsmith@allstate.ca.



