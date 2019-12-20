SD-Branch Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SD-Branch Industry
Description
Software-defined branch or SD branch is an architectural solution that enables enterprises to effectively streamline their WAN and branch by combining the networking and security functionalities into a consolidated software platform with several sets of IP services. The deployment of SD-branch eradicates the need for deploying multiple hardware appliances and related software packages.
SD-branch provides a complete set of integrated networking solutions, including Ethernet, routing, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi. It also offers security solutions such as firewall, web-gateway, IPS etc.. Enterprises can easily deploy SD-branch to solve complex WAN and branch architectural challenges. Deployment of SD-branch offers various benefits such as cost reduction, simplified management, improved IT agility, and a more secure branch.
The report on the Global SD-Branch market provides an overview of the SD-Branch industry providing an analysis of the market size by volume and value globally as well as regionally. It enables an easier understanding of the structure of the market with the help of graphical representations of various subsegments of the market.
This report focuses on the global SD-Branch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Cradlepoint
Riverbed Technology
Versa Networks
Aruba Networks
Citrix Systems
Talari Networks
VMware
Segmental Analysis
The report classifies the SD-Branch market into various segments based on key distinguishing factors. This segmentation aids manufacturers and business owners directly involved in the market as well as individuals indirectly involved in the market to devise marketing and business development strategies to achieve maximum success. It also helps in pointing out areas of improvement and areas which have been over exhausted.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
