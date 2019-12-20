Global Wound Care Biologics Market Set to Reach $2.35 Billion by 2024 - Key Driving Factors, Opportunities, Trends and Challenges
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wound care biologics market was worth US$ 1.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.35 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.
Some of the recent technological advancements made in the field of wound healing include skin substitutes, bio-membranes, scaffolds, hydroconductive dressings and biologics.
Chronic skin wounds can be caused due to burns, skin cancers, infections, trauma or an underlying medical condition such as diabetes. With the growing prevalence of these ailments along with the expanding geriatric population, there has been a rise in the demand for treatments that can accelerate wound healing and facilitate a speedy recovery. Along with this, several initiatives have been undertaken by governments across the globe to create awareness about the benefits of wound care biologics among patients.
Apart from this, manufacturers are also developing next-generation, cost-effective and high-quality biologics to make them more accessible. Moreover, many research and healthcare centers are entering into partnerships to modernize wound care treatments and develop innovative drugs for healing wounds. For example, researchers are focusing on integrating antimicrobial compounds into the wound dressing itself. These materials combine traditional wound dressings such as hydrogels or foams with antimicrobial compounds such as betaine, silver, chitin, or polyhexamethylene biguanide.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global wound care biologics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global wound care biologics industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the wound type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wound care biologics industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wound care biologics industry?
- What is the structure of the global wound care biologics industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global wound care biologics industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Wound Care Biologics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Wound Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-user
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Biologic Skin Substitutes
6.2 Topical Agents
7 Market Breakup by Wound Type
7.1 Ulcers
7.2 Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
7.3 Burns
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Acute Wound
8.2 Chronic Wound
8.3 Surgical Wound
9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 ASCs
9.3 Burn Centres and Wound Clinics
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Smith & Nephew
15.3.2 Mlnlycke Health Care
15.3.3 Integra lifesciences
15.3.4 Osiris Therapeutics
15.3.5 Avita Medical
15.3.6 ConvaTec Group
15.3.7 Cytori Therapeutics
15.3.8 Mylan
15.3.9 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.10 Leap Therapeutics
15.3.11 Nuo Therapeutics
15.3.12 Mallinckrodt
15.3.13 Wright Medical
15.3.14 Mimedx Group
15.3.15 Solsys Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ah3du3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.