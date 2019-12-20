Global Wound Care Biologics Market Set to Reach $2.35 Billion by 2024 - Key Driving Factors, Opportunities, Trends and Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care biologics market was worth US$ 1.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.35 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



Some of the recent technological advancements made in the field of wound healing include skin substitutes, bio-membranes, scaffolds, hydroconductive dressings and biologics.



Chronic skin wounds can be caused due to burns, skin cancers, infections, trauma or an underlying medical condition such as diabetes. With the growing prevalence of these ailments along with the expanding geriatric population, there has been a rise in the demand for treatments that can accelerate wound healing and facilitate a speedy recovery. Along with this, several initiatives have been undertaken by governments across the globe to create awareness about the benefits of wound care biologics among patients.



Apart from this, manufacturers are also developing next-generation, cost-effective and high-quality biologics to make them more accessible. Moreover, many research and healthcare centers are entering into partnerships to modernize wound care treatments and develop innovative drugs for healing wounds. For example, researchers are focusing on integrating antimicrobial compounds into the wound dressing itself. These materials combine traditional wound dressings such as hydrogels or foams with antimicrobial compounds such as betaine, silver, chitin, or polyhexamethylene biguanide.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global wound care biologics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global wound care biologics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the wound type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wound care biologics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wound care biologics industry?

What is the structure of the global wound care biologics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wound care biologics industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wound Care Biologics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Wound Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Biologic Skin Substitutes

6.2 Topical Agents



7 Market Breakup by Wound Type

7.1 Ulcers

7.2 Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

7.3 Burns



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Acute Wound

8.2 Chronic Wound

8.3 Surgical Wound



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 ASCs

9.3 Burn Centres and Wound Clinics



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Smith & Nephew

15.3.2 Mlnlycke Health Care

15.3.3 Integra lifesciences

15.3.4 Osiris Therapeutics

15.3.5 Avita Medical

15.3.6 ConvaTec Group

15.3.7 Cytori Therapeutics

15.3.8 Mylan

15.3.9 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.10 Leap Therapeutics

15.3.11 Nuo Therapeutics

15.3.12 Mallinckrodt

15.3.13 Wright Medical

15.3.14 Mimedx Group

15.3.15 Solsys Medical



