Managing & Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department: 2-Day Programme (London, United Kingdom - March 11-12, 2020)

Two practical days to understand current best practice and generate creative, value-added solutions to your management challenges.



Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many in-house legal departments. The department needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.



Some heads of legal departments have no appetite' for managing others, but find themselves in that position due to seniority. The temptation to concentrate on the matter rather than people management can be great.



This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded inbox and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion time on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.



Concurrent practical workshops



The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi-jurisdictional team or are based in one location.

Who Should Attend?



Heads of legal teams or those aspiring to manage other lawyers

Legal affairs directors and managers

Private practice lawyers contemplating a move to a senior in-house role

Please note that this seminar is relevant to whatever jurisdiction you are practising in. It is relevant to those working in one in-house team in one location as well as those working in dispersed in-house teams covering several jurisdictions.

Agenda



Day One

The challenges confronting in-house lawyers

The need and demands for legal services

Resourcing legal services - selection

Resourcing legal services - cost-effective use

Concurrent Workshops

Refocusing legal department resource case studies

Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction

OR

Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions

Business acumen for in-house lawyers

Maximising value within budget constraints

Day Two

Risk appetite and compliance challenges

Legal awareness for non-lawyers

Relationship management

Developing the in-house team

Concurrent Workshops

Leadership and performance management challenges

Workshop 1: Functional responsibility without authority

OR

Workshop 2 High performer with adversarial or uncooperative attitude

Competency profiles

A year in the life of a head of a legal team

Developing yourself

