ZINFI Platform Once Again Named a Leader in G2’s Winter 2019 Results for Partner Management Software

/EIN News/ -- Authentic, unbiased reviews from G2 user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks, again earn ZINFI a spot in the G2 “Leaders” quadrant; platform earns #2 ranking in satisfaction and a #4 ranking in usability

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, recently released its Winter 2019 scores for Best Partner Management Software . ZINFI’s partner management software was again named to the “Leaders” quadrant based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2’s unique algorithm is applied to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and usability scores. Of 14 vendors with at least 21 reviews, ZINFI is one of only three who have earned an overall G2 score of 4.7 (out of 5) or higher. Current ZINFI user ratings from G2 users include a 9.7 (out of 10) score for Quality of Support, 9.0 for Ease of Use and 8.8 for Ease of Setup.



“Earning consistently high scores from the G2 user community is important to ZINFI because these ratings come from actual users who interact with our partner management automation tools every day,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Our focus from the beginning has been on creating meaningful opportunities for our customers to be successful by developing a partner management solution that is powerful, easy to use and easy to customize so clients can adapt it to their unique requirements and workflows. Our comprehensive, fully integrated platform is suitable for companies of all sizes, from small businesses to global enterprises, and it is being used in a broad range of industries throughout the world. We are grateful for the enthusiastic response from the G2 community, and we will continue our efforts to make our platform and our customer experience even better.”

ZINFI’s partner management software achieved the second-highest “G2 Satisfaction Score” among the 11 solutions with 20 or more reviews. The satisfaction score is an overall ranking, and includes ratings for Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support and Ease of Admin. ZINFI also earned a Top 4 ranking in G2’s “Usability Score” category, which is focused on Ease of Admin, Ease of Use and Meets Requirements.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”



In 2018, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

Also in 2018, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”

To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About G2

G2 , the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .



About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

Media contact: Melissa McNeil, pr@zinfitech.com

