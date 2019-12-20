Reliq Health Technologies Announces Go-Live with Royal Flying Doctor Service Central Operations (RFDS) in Australia

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for the community-based healthcare market, is pleased to announce the go-live of its pilot with the Royal Flying Doctor Service Central Operations (RFDS) in Australia.



“We are very excited to be live in Australia with the RFDS,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Australia has a large remote and rural population, and patients with chronic conditions living in remote communities have a higher rate of hospitalizations and death than their urban counterparts. We look forward to working with the RFDS to enhance access to care and improve health outcomes for remote and rural populations in Australia.”

The RFDS ( www.flyingdoctor.org.au ) is one of the largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisations in the world, providing extensive primary health care and 24-hour emergency service to people over an area of 7.69 million square kilometres. In 2017 over 336,000 patient encounters occurred through RFDS primary health clinics, aeromedical transports and telehealth consultations. The challenges of health access outside Australia’s cities make the RFDS vital to those who live, work and travel in rural and remote Australia.

ABOUT THE RFDS

Established in 1928 by the Reverend John Flynn (Australian $20 bill), the RFDS is the largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisation in the world. In addition to 24/7 aeromedical retrievals of the critically-ill or injured, the RFDS also delivers a broad range of essential primary and preventative health care services, including tele-health, mental health, oral health and chronic disease management. Today, the RFDS provides the finest care to more than 300,000 Australians each year – equivalent to one person every two minutes.

In addition to assisting those living, working and travelling in rural and remote Australia, the RFDS also delivers critical support to those who live in urban centres. This includes the regular transfer of patients to interstate hospitals for life-saving surgery such as organ transplant and heart surgery on newborn babies.

The RFDS is a not-for-profit organisation. While supported by Commonwealth, State and Territory governments, the RFDS relies on bequests, sponsorships and donations to bridge the gap in its operational funding and to purchase its ‘flying intensive care units’ at a cost of more than $7 million each. RFDS Central Operations is responsible for delivering 24/7 emergency aeromedical and essential primary health care services throughout South Australia and the southern half of the Northern Territory. It operates four aeromedical bases located in Adelaide, Port Augusta, Alice Springs and Darwin, as well as three primary health care facilities in Marree, Andamooka and Marla in outback South Australia.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home and in the community setting, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

