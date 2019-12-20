IT Vendor Risk Management Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025
IT Vendor Risk Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vendor Risk Management Industry
Description
IT vendor risk management (VRM) is the process of ensuring that the use of external IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties) does not create unacceptable potential for business disruption or have a negative impact on business performance. IT VRM solutions support enterprises that have to assess, monitor and manage their exposure to risks arising from their use of third parties that provide IT products and services or that have access to their information. Some solutions' capabilities extend to fourth parties and subcontractors a feature increasingly important to customers.
The report on the Global IT Vendor Risk Management market provides an overview of the IT Vendor Risk Management industry providing an analysis of the market size by volume and value globally as well as regionally. It enables an easier understanding of the structure of the market with the help of graphical representations of various subsegments of the market. The report also takes into account historical data by considering the year 20xx as the base year and makes use of this data to provide more efficient predictions of the future scope of the IT Vendor Risk Management market.
This report focuses on the global IT Vendor Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Security Scorecard
BitSight
Dell Technologies(RSA)
Processllnity
Rsam
Prevalent
Aravo
Quantivate
SAI Global
LockPath
RiskVision (Formerly Agiliance)
MetricStream
Hiperos
Modulo
Fortrex Technologies
Brinqa
Segmental Analysis
The report classifies the IT Vendor Risk Management market into various segments based on key distinguishing factors. This segmentation aids manufacturers and business owners directly involved in the market as well as individuals indirectly involved in the market to devise marketing and business development strategies to achieve maximum success. It also helps in pointing out areas of improvement and areas which have been over exhausted.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
12 International Players Profiles
