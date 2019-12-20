Automotive Brake Booster Market Opportunities to 2024 - Rising Demand for Active Vehicle Safety Technologies Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brake Booster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive brake booster market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive brake booster market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Automobile manufacturers are rapidly replacing mechanical and hydraulic braking systems with brake boosters as they aid in reducing the overall weight of the car and incorporating additional safety and comfort.



Moreover, the rising demand for active vehicle safety technologies including regenerative braking, traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability program (ESP) is compelling manufacturers to integrate these technologies along with high-end brake booster systems in upgraded automobile models.



They are also funding research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced products that are compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles.



Apart from this, factors including stringent safety norms and a greater emphasis on performance as well as the efficiency of vehicles have encouraged manufacturers to focus on the brake booster and brake distribution technologies in the passenger car segment.



Further, the demand for automotive brake booster is being propelled by the burgeoning automotive industry, emerging auto parts manufacturers and increasing vehicle ownership around the world.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global automotive brake booster market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive brake booster industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive brake booster industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What are the profit margins in the global automotive brake booster industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Brake Booster Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Single Diaphragm Booster

6.2 Dual Diaphragm Booster

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.2 Commercial Vehicles



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 OEMs

8.2 Replacement



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

14.3.2 Hyundai Mobis

14.3.3 Continnetal

14.3.4 TRW Automotive

14.3.5 Mando Corporation

14.3.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.7 Nissin Kogyo

14.3.8 Hitachi

14.3.9 Jilin Dongguang Aowei Brake System Co. Ltd.

14.3.10 Wanxiang Group Corporation

14.3.11 Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co.

14.3.12 FTE automotive Group

14.3.13 APG

14.3.14 BWI Group

14.3.15 Wuhu Bethel

14.3.16 CARDONE

14.3.17 Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr5xic

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.