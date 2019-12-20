Global Market Analysis on Endovascular Management of Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Venous Thromboembolism, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opportunities in the Endovascular Management of Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Venous Thromboembolism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report represents a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for endovascular management of chronic venous insufficiency and venous thromboembolism.



The report includes a thorough analysis which details:

Current Market Size & Forecasts

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Shares

Current & Emerging Technology Trends

Procedure Volumes

Average Selling Prices

Market Trends & Outlook

More

Competitors Covered:

AngioDynamic

Argon Medical (Shandong Weigao)

B. Braun

BD/Bard

Boston Scientific

BTG

Cardinal Health/Cordis

Cook

Dornier MedTech

LifeTech

Medtronic

Olympus

Optimed

Penumbra

Philips/Volcano

Sciton

Syneron

Teleflex Medical

Vascular Insights

Other

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Role of Endovascular Therapy in Venous Disease

Endovenous Procedures

Endovenous Product Markets

Suppliers



1. Etiology & Epidemiology of Major Venous Diseases

1.1 Functional Anatomy and Physiology of Venous Circulation

1.2 Venous Thromboembolism

1.2.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis

1.2.1.1 Symptoms

1.2.1.2 Causes and Risk Factors

1.2.1.3 Treatment

1.2.2 Pulmonary Embolism

1.2.2.1 Symptoms and Diagnosis

1.2.2.2 Types

1.2.2.3 Treatment and Prophylaxis

1.2.2.4 Mortality

1.3 Chronic Venous Insufficiency

1.3.1 Causes and Risk Factors

1.3.2 Symptoms

1.3.3 Diagnosis

1.3.4 Treatment

1.3.5 Patients

1.4 Varicose Veins

1.4.1 Risk Factors

1.4.2 Treatment



2. Endovascular Techniques, Tools & Procedures

2.1 Caval Interruption

2.1.1 Technique

2.1.2 Complications

2.1.3 Indications and Clinical Experience

2.1.4 Procedures

2.2 Endovenous Therapy

2.2.1 Aproaches and Techniques

2.2.1.1 Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy

2.2.1.2 Proprietary Technologies

2.2.1.2.1 Thermal Therapy

2.2.1.2.2 Non-Thermal Therapy

2.2.2 Indications

2.2.3 Clinical Experience

2.2.4 Procedures

2.3 Mechanical and Hybrid Thrombectomy

2.3.1 Technique

2.3.2 Benefits and Drawbacks

2.3.3 Indications

2.3.4 Clinical Experience

2.3.5 Procedures

2.4 Venous Stenting

2.4.1 Indications

2.4.2 Technique

2.4.3 Clinical Experience

2.4.4 Procedures



3. Products and Markets

3.1 Inferior Vena Cava Filters

3.1.1 Configurations and Types

3.1.2 Products

3.1.2.1 BiO2 Angel Catheter

3.1.2.2 BTG Sentry Bioconvertible IVC Filter

3.1.4 Market Analysis

3.1.5 Competitive Analysis

3.2 Endovenous Ablation Therapies

3.2.1 Thermal Ablation Technologies

3.2.1.1 Radiofrequency Technologies

3.2.1.2 Laser Technologies

3.2.1.3 Steam Thermal Ablation

3.2.1.4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

3.2.2 Non-Thermal

3.2.2.1 Mechanochemical (ClariVein)

3.2.2.2 Cyanoacrylate Glue (VenaSeal)

3.2.2.3 Endovenous Microfoam (Varithena)

3.2.2.4 Implant (V-Block)

3.2.3 Market Analysis

3.2.4 Competitive Analysis

3.3 Mechanical & Hybrid Venous Thrombectomy Devices

3.3.1 Types

3.3.2 Products

3.3.3 Market Analysis

3.3.4 Competitive Analysis

3.4 Venous Stents

3.4.1 Products

3.4.2 Product Trials

3.4.3 Market Analysis

3.4.4 Competitive Analysis



