Global Docker Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024 - Market Set to Reach $993 Million by 2024 with Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Highest CAGR

The global docker monitoring market is projected to grow from USD 217 million in 2019 to USD 993 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period.



The docker monitoring market comprises major solution providers, such as Dynatrace (US), AppDynamics (US), New Relic (US), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), Datadog (US), Sysdig (US), Splunk (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Oracle (US), ScienceLogic (US), SolarWinds (US), Micro Focus (US), ManageEngine (US), Wavefront (US), Instana (US), Centreon (US), and Sumo Logic (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the docker monitoring market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



With high adoption of docker technology, the need to monitor and track the health status of containers and performance of enclosed applications, to drive the adoption of docker monitoring solution and services



The docker monitoring industry is growing rapidly owing to factors, such as monitoring the health status of docker containers to avoid system outages and optimizing application performance across the dynamic container environment. However, complex docker container security solutions are expected to limit the growth of the market.



Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Today, most docker containers operate in the cloud as it requires less physical Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and deployment expertise as well as provides access to ostensibly infinite resources The integration of cloud-based monitoring solutions with the cloud-based docker containers becomes very easy, as it saves time associated with metrics collection and data transfer from the cloud to physical server along with providing faster implementation of actions required in case of container downtime or failure.



IT and telecom industry vertical to hold the highest share in 2019



Docker provides the ability to package and run an application with a high level of abstraction and security. Hence, IT and telecom companies are increasingly adopting the same to achieve high network availability, service continuity, and provision of services with high capacity as well as avoid situations of network overloads or failovers. With this, the need to monitor the performance of docker containers as well as enclosed applications to avoid system outages and application failures has increased, which is the main factor for the high adoption of docker monitoring solutions across IT and telecom companies.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC can be attributed to the rising number of business processes and increasing adoption of cloud technologies. Scarcity of IT expertise and low awareness of the benefits of the docker monitoring software are some big hurdles in the docker monitoring adoption across the region. With the rising number of partnerships in the market and growing need to improve speed and agility of business processes and software applications, the adoption of docker containers and docker monitoring solutions is expected to increase rapidly in future across the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 North America: Market By Industry Vertical and Country

4.3 Docker Monitoring Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Monitoring Health Status of Docker Containers to Avoid System Outages

5.2.1.2 Demand for Optimizing Application Performance Across a Dynamic Container Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Docker Container Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Multi-Cloud Among Enterprises

5.2.3.1.1 High Percentage of Enterprises Have a Multi-Cloud Strategy

5.2.3.2 Infusion of Analytics and Ml Technologies to Enhance the Capabilities of the Docker Monitoring Solution

5.2.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Analytics Among Companies to Drive the Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Scarcity of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.1.1 GAP in Skills as One of the Prevalent Issues in Docker Monitoring Market

5.2.4.2 Issue of Docker Container Sprawl

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case 1: Dependency Mapping of Docker Container Components and Unified Analysis of Container Activity to Eliminate Container Issues

5.3.2 Case 2: Monitoring Servers and Services Contained in a Docker Architecture to Identify and Resolve Complex Production Issues

5.3.3 Case 3: Instrumenting and Monitoring Applications to Streamline Container and Application Efficiency



6 Docker Monitoring Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Monitor Application - Performance and Avoid System Outages to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solution in Global Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Integration and Implementation

6.3.1.1 Need for Seamless Integration With Existing Docker Containers and Enclosed Microservices to Drive Demand for Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Consulting

6.3.2.1 Assessing Business and It Requirements for Selecting Right Docker Monitoring Solution to Drive Demand for Consulting Services

6.3.3 Training and Support

6.3.3.1 Need for Acquainting Users With Necessary Updates and Removing Knowledge GAPs to Drive Adoption of Training and Support Services



7 Docker Monitoring Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Growing Need to Monitor and Improve Application Performance to Offer Enhanced Customer Experience to Fuel Growth of Market in Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Rising Awareness of Benefits of Docker Monitoring Solutions to Boost the Market Growth in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Docker Monitoring Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Need for Preserving Data Security and Control Driving Adoption of On-Premises Docker Monitoring Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Speed and Scalability Benefits to Boost Adoption of Cloud-Based Docker Monitoring Solutions



9 Docker Monitoring Market By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.2.1 Distributed Processes and Abrupt Requirements to Drive Growth of Market in IT and Telecom Industry Vertical

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.1 Compliance and Regulatory Requirements to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solutions Among BFSI Organizations

9.4 Ecommerce and Retail

9.4.1 Need for Real-Time Monitoring of Docker Containers to Improve Application Performance for Enhancing Customer Experience to Drive Growth of Docker Monitoring Market

9.5 Media and Entertainment

9.5.1 Ensuring Readiness of Docker Containers to Quickly Serve User Service Requests Driving Growth of Market in the Media and Entertainment Industry Vertical

9.6 Travel and Hospitality

9.6.1 Monitoring Health Status of Docker Containers for Enhancing Customer Satisfaction With Fast Service Delivery to Boost the Market Growth in Travel and Hospitality Industry Vertical

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7.1 Improving Effectivity of Docker Containers to Ensure Quality Patient Care to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solutions Among Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies

9.8 Others



10 Docker Monitoring Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 High Technology Assimilation and Presence of Large Number of Players to Drive Adoption of Docker Monitoring Solution in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Priorities for Achieving Workplace Modernization Through Technology Infusion Drives Demand for Docker Monitoring Solution in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Early Adoption of Cloud-Native Applications to Achieve Continuous Deployment and Testing Fuels Demand for Docker Monitoring Solution in the UK

10.3.2 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Imminent Need for Standardizing Service Discovery Mechanism to Boost Growth of Market in China

10.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of World

10.5.1 Technological Diffusion, Concurrent Improvements in Container Technology, and Awareness of Benefits of Cloud-Native Applications to Drive Growth of Docker Monitoring Market in Rest of World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnerships and Agreements

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles



Dynatrace

AppDynamics

New Relic

Broadcom

Microsoft

Datadog

Sysdig

Splunk

BMC Software

IBM

Riverbed Technology

Oracle

ScienceLogic

SolarWinds

Micro Focus

ManageEngine (ZOHO)

Wavefront (By VMware)

Instana

Centreon

Sumo Logic

