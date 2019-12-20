Global Side View Camera System Market Study, 2020-2027 - Market Set to Exhibit a Massive $112% and 115.2% CAGR by Value and Volume, Respectively

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Side View Camera System Market by Camera Type (Single Camera & Multi-Camera), Component (Camera, ECU, and Display), Vehicle (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The side view camera system market, by value, is projected to reach US$ 388 million by 2027 from US$ 2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 112%. The side-view camera system market, by volume, is expected to reach 10 thousand units in 2020 and 2,235 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 115.2%.



The side-view camera system market comprises major manufacturers such as Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Magna International (Canada), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Stoneridge (US) and many others.



The increasing focus on safety and technological advancements in the automotive industry are driving the growth of the side view camera system market.



The market is driven by the rising demand for the safety and comfort of passengers. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the side view camera system market due to the increasing focus on safety standards to minimize fatal accidents on the road. The rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan is also expected to drive the side view camera system market in this region.



Favorable regulation and early adoption of technology are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Due to favorable regulations for side view camera systems and early adoptions in countries such as Germany. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by a significant demand for increasing innovations and production volume in China, Japan, South Korea.

For instance, Japanese luxury automaker Lexus launched ES300h version L sedan with side view camera systems in 2018. Japan passed regulations for side view camera systems in 2016 allowing OEMs to integrate camera systems in place of side-view mirrors. Favorable regulations and innovations for Japanese OEMs are expected to drive the market in this region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs.

Thus, OEMs are expected to launch cars with improved safety features for higher occupant safety to achieve higher safety ratings. The rising demand for clean, safe, and smart mobility in China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan would foster the growth of the side camera system market.



Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The region had a total of 309 automobile assembly and production plants as of June 2019. Leading automotive manufacturers in Europe offer innovative automotive solutions such as high-performance engines and advanced connectivity features to stay competitive. In motor vehicle production Europe stood second after China. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Europe accounted for 23.2% of the global vehicle production in 2018.



The European Commission passed legislation to allow side view camera systems in place of optical side view mirrors. Safety regulations and supportive guidelines regarding side view camera systems will fuel early adoption in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Side View Camera System Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

4.2 Europe is Expected to Lead the Global Side View Camera System Market in 2022

4.3 Side View Camera System Market, By Component and Camera Type

4.4 Side View Camera System Market, By Component Type

4.5 Side View Camera System Market, By Camera Type

4.6 Side View Camera System Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lower Fuel Consumption

5.2.1.2 Improved Ergonomics of Luxury Cars

5.2.1.3 Increased Production of Light & Heavy Trucks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reliability of Technology

5.2.2.2 Behavioral Changes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Demand for Active Safety Features (Real Time)

5.2.3.3 Growth of Electric Vehicle (EV)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Country-Specific Regulations

5.2.4.2 High R&D Cost

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Vehicle Model Analysis for Side View Camera System Market

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Side View Camera System Manufacturers

5.6 Side View Camera System Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)

5.6.1 Side View Camera System Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Side View Camera System Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Side View Camera System Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Multi-Camera Support for Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

6.2.2 Conjunction of Adas, Camera, and Ai

6.2.3 Requirements of A Camera Monitor System (CMS)

6.2.3.1 High Image Quality and Low Light Performance

6.2.3.2 Led Flicker Mitigation and Obstruction Detection

6.3 Porters Five Forces

6.4 Regulatory Overview

6.4.1 Japan Side View Camera System Regulations

6.4.2 European Union Side View Camera System Regulations

6.4.3 United States Side View Camera System Regulations



7 Side View Camera System Market, By Camera Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Single Camera System

7.4.1 Low Cost of Cameras is Expected to Drive the Adoption of Single Camera Systems

7.5 Multi-Camera System

7.5.1 Additional Camera Features Will Fuel the Demand for Multi Camera Systems

7.6 Market Leaders



8 Side View Camera System Market, By Component Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Camera

8.4.1 Extensive Use of Cameras in Automotive Will Increase the Adoption of Hd Cameras in Side View Camera System

8.5 Ecu

8.5.1 Advancements in Ecu Will Allow Easy Integration of Side View Camera Systems

8.6 Display

8.6.1 Planned Mass Adoption of Oled in Panel Lighting and Hmi Will Reduce Cost of Displays in the Future

8.6.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

8.6.3 Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

8.6.4 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Early Adoption in Asian Countries Will Impact the Market

8.8 Market Leaders



9 Side View Camera System Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Passenger Car

9.4.1 Incorporation of Advanced Safety Features Will Boost the Adoption of Side View Camera System in Passenger Cars

9.5 Commercial Vehicle

9.5.1 Bus

9.5.2 Truck

9.5.2.1 Increasing Concern Over Blind Spot Reduction in Trucks and Trailers Will Drive the Adoption of Side View Camera System in Commercial Vehicles

9.6 Market Leaders



10 Side View Camera System Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Recommendations By the Publisher

11.1 Europe Will Be the Key Market for Automotive Side View Camera Systems

11.2 Multi-Camera System in Commercial Vehicles Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

11.3 Conclusion



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Winners vs. Losers

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 New Product Development

12.7.2 Acquisition

12.7.3 Expansion



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Valeo

13.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.3 Continental AG

13.4 Stoneridge Inc.

13.5 Magna International Inc.

13.6 Panasonic Corporation

13.7 Hyundai Mobis

13.8 Samsung Elctro-Mechanics

13.9 Mitsubishi Electric

13.10 Gentex Corporation

13.11 Samvardhana Motherson Group

13.12 Kyocera Corporation

13.13 Denso Corporation

13.14 Other Key Players

13.14.1 Asia-Pacific

13.14.1.1 Mcnex Co. Ltd.

13.14.1.2 Clarion

13.14.1.3 Murakami Corporation

13.14.1.4 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

13.14.1.5 Stonkam Co. Ltd.

13.14.1.6 Sl Corporation

13.14.2 Europe

13.14.2.1 Kappa Optronics GmbH

13.14.2.2 Brigade Electronics Group PLC

13.14.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13.14.3 North America

13.14.3.1 Ambarella Inc.

13.14.3.2 Texas Instruments

13.14.3.3 Omnivision Technologies Inc.



