Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Projections, 2019-2027: Most Likely Scenario, Optimistic Scenario and Pessimistic Scenario

The global automotive heat shield market size is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2019 to USD 19.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.6%.



The study covers the automotive heat shield market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product type, application, function type, material, vehicle type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.



The automotive heat shield market comprises major manufacturers such as Dana Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Autoneum (Switzerland), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Lydall Inc. (UK), Carcoustics (Germany), and UGN Inc. (US), among others.



The increasing vehicle production & focus on light-weighting, fuel efficiency, and technological advancements in the automotive industry are driving the growth of the automotive heat shield market.



Factors such as the increasing demand for commercial vehicles, rising vehicle production, and the adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market growth. However, additional cost and vehicle weight and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive heat shield industry.



Increasing emphasis on increasing fuel efficiency and reduce NVH levels are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing concerns over air pollution and global warming have forced the governments of several countries to enforce strict emission policies and regulations for ICE vehicles. OEMs are focusing on increasing fuel efficiency by adopting lightweight technologies in vehicles.



Manufacturers of heat shields are developing products best suited to fulfil the requirements of vehicle manufacturers. For instance, Autoneum manufactures multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against heat and noise. The company's RIMIC technology in heat shield designs heat-resistant up to 500C. ElringKlinger specializes in lightweight solutions, e-mobility, sealing and shielding technology, tooling, and engineering services. The shielding technology develops high temperatures thermal and acoustic shielding solution. ElroTherm shielding systems product range for automotive heat shields manufactured by the company.



Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.



The key drivers for the automotive heat shield market in the region are the growing concerns about rising emission and continuous increase in vehicle production. Additionally, factors such as the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the country are driving the demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles. The total volume of light commercial vehicles sold in India during the year 2018 was exceeded 663 thousand, up from about 504 thousand in 2017.



Commercial vehicles are installed with exhaust systems and under chassis heat shields to protect the overheating of the engine. Hence, with the increase in commercial vehicle sales, the automotive heat shield market will be exhibiting significant growth.



Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.



Europe is pegged to be the second-largest market for automotive heat shield in 2019, after Asia Pacific. Europe is a major hub for several renowned automotive heat shield manufacturers such as Autoneum, Lydall, ElringKlinger, TKG Automotive, Zircotec, Carcoustics, Happich GmbH, and Morgan Advanced Materials, among others.



The growth of the automotive heat shield market in this region can be attributed to technological advancements such as lightweight and increased flexibility. The trend of engine downsizing and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are also driving the market for automotive heat shields in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Heat Shield Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

4.2 Asia Pacific Leads the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market in 2019

4.3 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Application

4.4 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Function

4.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Material Type

4.6 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Product Type

4.7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Vehicles in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Rise in Electrical and Electronics Components in Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Standards Pertaining to Components and Structures

5.2.3.2 Growth in Advanced Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Vehicle Cost

5.2.4.2 Increased Vehicle Weight

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)

5.5.1 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.5.2 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.5.3 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porters Five Forces

6.4 Macro indicator Analysis

6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Heat Shield Market

6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

6.4.5 Macro indicators Influencing the Automotive Heat Shield Market, Top 3 Countries

6.4.5.1 Germany

6.4.5.2 US

6.4.5.3 China



7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Single Shell

7.4.1 High Reflectivity and Lightweight Property of Single Shell Aluminium Heat Shields Will Drive the Market

7.5 Double Shell

7.5.1 Need for Thermal Comfort in Passenger Compartments and Engine Encapsulations Will Boost Demand

7.6 Sandwich

7.6.1 Superior Thermal and Acoustical Performance of Sandwich Heat Shields Will Boost Demand

7.7 Market Leaders



8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Exhaust System Heat Shield

8.4.1 Focus on Increasing Fuel Efficiency Would Impact Demand

8.4.1.1 Exhaust Pipes

8.4.1.2 Exhaust Manifold

8.4.1.3 Catalytic Converter

8.5 Turbocharger Heat Shield

8.5.1 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing is Expected to Fuel the Market

8.5.1.1 Intake Manifold

8.5.1.2 Air Intake

8.6 Under Bonnet Heat Shield

8.6.1 Government Regulations to Reduce Nvh Levels Will Drive Demand

8.6.1.1 Electronic Box/Ecu

8.6.1.2 Battery

8.6.1.3 Firewall

8.7 Engine Compartment Heat Shield

8.7.1 Demand for Powerful Engines With Reduced Noise Will Drive the Market

8.8 Under Chassis Heat Shield

8.8.1 Rising Engine Encapsulations to Reduce Fuel Consumption Will Boost Demand

8.8.1.1 Transmission Lines/Cables

8.8.1.2 Transmission Tunnel

8.8.1.3 Gearbox

8.9 Market Leaders



9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Acoustic

9.4.1 Need for Thermal Protection With Reduction in External Noise to Drive Demand

9.5 Non-Acoustic

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible and Rigid Technologies Will Drive the Market

9.6 Market Leaders



10 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Material Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Assumptions

10.5 Metallic

10.5.1 Increasing Flexibility of Mettallic Shields Would Fuel Demand

10.6 Non-Metallic

10.6.1 Need for Lightweight Heat Shields to Increase Fuel Efficiency Will Drive Demand

10.7 Market Leaders



11 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 Assumptions

11.5 Passenger Car

11.5.1 Rising Demand for Passenger Cars in Emerging Countries Would Trigger Market Growth

11.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

11.6.1 Rising Demand for LCVS in Developed Countries Would Drive the Market

11.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

11.7.1 High Demand for HCVS for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive the Market

11.8 Market Leaders



12 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia-Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



13 Recommendations

13.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Heat Shields

13.2 Turbocharger Heat Shield Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

13.3 Conclusion



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.4.1 Visionary Leaders

14.4.2 Innovators

14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.4.4 Emerging Companies

14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14.7 Winners vs Tail-Enders

14.8 Competitive Scenario

14.8.1 Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Dana Incorporated

15.2 Morgan Advanced Materials

15.3 Autoneum Holding Ltd.

15.4 Elringklinger AG

15.5 Lydall Inc.

15.6 Happich GmbH

15.7 Carcoustics

15.8 UGN Inc.

15.9 HKO Group

15.10 Tenneco Inc.

15.11 Shiloh Industries

15.12 The Narmco Group

15.13 Other Key Players

15.13.1 Asia-Pacific

15.13.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

15.13.1.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd.

15.13.1.3 Nichias Corporation

15.13.1.4 Kokusan Parts Industry Co. Ltd.

15.13.1.5 Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

15.13.1.6 Talbros

15.13.2 Europe

15.13.2.1 TKG Automotive

15.13.2.2 Borgers Se & Co. Kgaa

15.13.2.3 Rchling

15.13.2.4 Zircotec

15.13.2.5 J & S

15.13.3 North America

15.13.3.1 Soundwich Nvh & Thermal Innovations

15.13.3.2 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.



