Global HPPs (Organic, Inorganic, Hybrid) Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Growing Number of Commuter Vehicles in Roadways, Airways & Waterways Drive the Market

The Global HPPs Market is Projected to Grow from USD 5.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% Between 2019 and 2024.



The growing number of commute vehicles in roadways, airways and waterways and growth in construction & infrastructure buildings is driving the growth of the HPPs industry. The HPPs have superior properties over conventional pigments and offer high weather resistance, corrosion resistance, and color durability. The growing urbanization, the increasing spending power, and demand for long-lasting colors have driven the market for HPPs.



The key players in the market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Japan), Ferro Corporation(US), Lanxess (Germany), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Venator Materials PLC (UK), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), Atul Ltd. (India), and Synthesia A.S. (Czech Republic). These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the HPPs market.

Organic HPPs are the fastest-growing raw material of HPPs in terms of value



Organic HPPs are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2019 and 2024. Organic HPPs contain carbon chains and carbon rings and consist of elements that pose less threat to the environment. They also offer better brightness and are high in chroma and thus offer a more glossy effect to the applications.



Coatings is the fastest-growing application of HPPs, in terms of value



Coatings application is the fastest-growing application owing to its wide demand in automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, and industrial end-use industries. The use of HPPs are used in coatings application due to their properties such as good weather and light fastness, low migration, and solvent and bleeding fastness. The HPPs are applied as a coating on various exterior and interior parts of these end-use industries.



Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing end-use industry of HPPs, in terms of value



The HPPs in different modes of commutation are used to enhance the aesthetic looks and make paints more durable. HPPs are used in cars, trains, airplanes, and ships. The future of the automotive industry is driven by high-end luxury cars, electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and others. Also, the number of aircraft, ship and railway deliveries would increase during the forecast period. The increase in the number of cars, trains, airplanes, and ships would further drive the penetration of HPPs in the automotive & transportation industry.



APAC is the fastest-growing HPPs market



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume in the global HPPs market during the forecast period. The demand for HPPs in APAC would grow majorly due to the increasing use of coatings applications in the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation industries. There is a strong impetus to accelerate the building and construction growth in the APAC.



The investments made by the government for smart cities and inter-regional collaboration between ASEAN & China for construction & infrastructure growth would further strengthen the position APAC as one of the fastest-growing regions of the world. In addition, the growth in the automotive & transportation industry would be spurred by the rise in the number of electric vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for HPP coatings.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HPPs Market

4.2 HPPs Market, By Application & Region

4.3 HPPs Market, By End-use Industry

4.4 HPPs Market, By Type

4.5 HPPs Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand From Construction & Infrastructure and Aerospace Industries in APAC

5.2.1.2 Superior Properties of HPPs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Pricing Pressure From China

5.2.2.2 Lack of Quality Control Across Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Increase in Production of Environmentally Friendly Products in Europe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 US-China Trade War and Environmental Protection Program in China

5.2.4.2 Brexit to Negatively Impact the Automotive and Construction Industries in the UK

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 HPPs Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organic

6.2.1 Organic HPPs are Less Toxic and Comply With Environmental Regulations

6.3 Inorganic

6.3.1 The Demand for Cost-Effective HPPs to Drive the Market for Inorganic HPPs

6.4 Hybrid

6.4.1 Competitive Cost and Enhanced Properties are Leading to Rising use of Hybrid HPPs



7 HPPs Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coatings

7.2.1 HPPs Offer High Weather Stability and Color Strength When Used in Coatings Application

7.2.1.1 Industrial Coatings

7.2.1.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings

7.2.1.3 Decorative Coatings

7.3 Plastics

7.3.1 the Growing Demand for Colorful Plastics With Enhanced Durability is Driving the Demand for HPPs

7.3.1.1 Construction Materials

7.3.1.2 PVC Cables

7.3.1.3 Toys & Sporting Goods

7.3.1.4 Food and Non-Food Packaging

7.4 Inks

7.4.1 HPPs Provide Inks With Excellent Gloss and High Tinting Strength

7.4.1.1 Signages

7.4.1.2 Packaging Inks

7.4.1.3 Digital Printing Inks

7.5 Cosmetics

7.5.1 HPPs are Used in Cosmetics for Natural and Shiny Looks

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Fabric

7.6.2 Leather

7.6.3 Latex

7.6.4 Seed Treatment and Crop Protection

7.6.5 Paper & Stationery



8 HPPs Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 High Demand for HPPs From OEMs in the Automotive & Transportation Industry

8.3 Construction & Infrastructure

8.3.1 Demand for Aesthetical Yet Durable and Environmentally Friendly Construction Products is Driving the HPPs Market

8.3.2 Contribution of the Construction Industry to the Gdp, By Country

8.4 Printing

8.4.1 Excellent Gloss, High Tinting Strength of HPPs Will Have Significant Impacts on the Market Growth

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 HPPs Offer Coatings With High Chromaticity and Weather-Stability

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Consumer Goods

8.6.2 Textiles

8.6.3 Packaging

8.6.4 Agriculture



9 HPPs Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 MEA

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.4 Innovators

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Ranking

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Expansion

10.6.2 Partnership

10.6.3 Acquisition

10.6.4 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.2 Clariant

11.3 DIC Corporation

11.4 Ferro Corporation

11.5 Lanxess

11.6 Heubach GmbH

11.7 Venator Materials PLC

11.8 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

11.9 Atul Ltd.

11.10 Synthesia A.S.

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Meghmani Organics Ltd.

11.11.2 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

11.11.3 Kronos Worldwide Inc.

11.11.4 Cristal

11.11.5 Shepherd Color

11.11.6 Trust Chem Europe B.V.

11.11.7 Navpad Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.8 Shanghai Longyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.11.9 Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

11.11.10 Crown Color Technology Co. Ltd.



