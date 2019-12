João Lourenço congratulates Algerian president-elect

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 20 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Thursday congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on being elected President of Algeria.,

“The choice that fell on Your Excellency reflects the will of the Algerian people to see you at the helm of Algeria’s destiny, which may lead to the boosting of actions and policies that contribute to the stability, progress and economic and social development of your country”, writes the Angolan Head of State.

On the message, João Lourenço also expresses the willingness to see the existing friendship and co-operation ties strengthened.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune was chosen this December 12, in the first round of the presidential election, with 58.15 per cent of votes.

