Worldwide Cell Analysis Market Insights, 2019-2024: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs Set to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The Cell Analysis Market is Expected to Reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2024 from USD 16 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% dUring the Forecast Period.



This report provides a detailed picture of the global cell analysis market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, process, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Funding for cell-based research and rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are expected to drive the overall growth of the cell analysis market.



This market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing government funding for cell-based research and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high installation and implementation costs of cell analysis systems and inadequate infrastructure and R&D funding in emerging economies may hinder the pace of market growth.



The cell identification segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Based on process, the global cell analysis market is segmented into cell identification, cell viability, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell proliferation, cell counting & quality control, cell interaction, cell structure study, target identification & validation, and single-cell analysis. In 2018, the cell identification segment commanded the largest share of the global cell analysis market. This is primarily attributed to the high usage of this process to identify cancerous cells and common foodborne diseases.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs to witness the highest growth in the cell analysis market.



Based on end-users, the cell analysis market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, cell culture collection repositories, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These facilities use cell analysis instruments and consumables during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies. Growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of this end-user segment.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell analysis market. Factors such as the presence of a favorable business environment, growing government support through funds and grants, growing number of research activities, rising number of drug discovery initiatives by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in the US, and the strong presence of key players in this region are driving the growth of the cell analysis market in North America.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Analysis: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Cell Analysis Market Share, By End User & Country (2018)

4.3 Market, By Product, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Market, By Process, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Market, By End User (2019-2024)

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Funding for Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Cell Analysis Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Applications of Cell Analysis in Personalized Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Cell Analysis Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flow Cytometry Products

6.2.1 Reagents & Consumables

6.2.1.1 Flow Cytometry Reagents & Consumables to Dominate the Flow Cytometry Products Market

6.2.2 Instruments

6.2.2.1 Development of Technologically Advanced Cell Analyzers to Drive the Flow Cytometry Instruments Market

6.2.3 Accessories

6.2.3.1 Flow Cytometry Accessories Enable End Users to Customize Flow Cytometry Instruments

6.2.4 Software

6.2.4.1 Technological Developments and the Increasing Availability of A Wide Range of Data Analysis Software to Drive the Market for Flow Cytometry Software

6.3 Qpcr Products

6.3.1 Reagents & Consumables

6.3.1.1 Qpcr Reagents & Consumables to Dominate the Qpcr Products Market During the Forecast Period

6.3.2 Instruments

6.3.2.1 the Use of Qpcr Instruments is Being Driven By Continuous Technological Advancements and the Increasing Availability of Innovative Qpcr Instruments

6.4 Cell Microarrays

6.4.1 Consumables

6.4.1.1 Growing Applications of Microarrays in Various Fields and the Regular, Repeated, & Bulk Purchase of Consumables to Support Market Growth

6.4.2 Instruments

6.4.2.1 Cell Microarray Instruments are Widely Used in Gene Expression, Functional Biology, and Drug Discovery Research

6.5 Microscopes

6.5.1 Electron Microscopes

6.5.1.1 Electron Microscopes Segment to Dominate the Microscopes Market

6.5.2 Inverted Microscopes

6.5.2.1 Inverted Microscopes Facilitate the Imaging of Live Cells Or Microorganisms in Natural Conditions

6.5.3 Stereo Microscopes

6.5.3.1 Stereo Microscopes are Low-Magnification Microscopes Often Used for Observing Large Biological Samples

6.5.4 Fluorescence & Confocal Microscopes

6.5.4.1 Fluorescence Microscopes are Essential Instruments in Live-Cell Image Analysis

6.5.5 Phase-Contrast Microscopes

6.5.5.1 Phase-Contrast Microscopy is an Illumination Technology That Enhances the Imaging of Transparent and Colorless Objects Without the Staining of Slides

6.5.6 Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes

6.5.6.1 Nsoms Have Wide Applications in the Life Sciences Sector

6.5.7 Other Microscopes

6.6 Spectrophotometers

6.6.1 Single-Mode Readers

6.6.1.1 Single-Mode Readers to Dominate the Spectrophotometers Market

6.6.2 Multi-Mode Readers

6.6.2.1 Multi-Mode Spectrophotometers Offer High-Throughput Capabilities in the Phenotypic Screening of Cells

6.7 Cell Counters

6.7.1 Automated Cell Counters

6.7.1.1 Automated Cell Counters Give Reliable and Quick Results as Compared to Manual Counting Methods

6.7.2 Hemocytometers & Manual Cell Counters

6.7.2.1 Many Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions Use Manual Cell Counters Due to Their Low Cost

6.8 High-Content Screening Systems

6.8.1 Increasing Studies on Cell Behavior to Drive the Growth of This Market

6.9 Other Products



7 Cell Analysis Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cell Identification

7.2.1 Cell Identification Dominates the Market, By Process

7.3 Cell Viability

7.3.1 Measurement of Cell Viability Plays A Fundamental Role in All Forms of Cell Culture Studies

7.4 Cell Signaling Pathway/Signal Transduction

7.4.1 Study of Cell Signaling is Primarily Conducted in Toxicity Tests

7.5 Cell Proliferation

7.5.1 Cell Proliferation Analysis is Used to Measure Populations From Cell Division

7.6 Cell Counting & Quality Control

7.6.1 APAC is Expected to Show the Highest Growth in the Cell Counting & Quality Control Market

7.7 Cell Interaction

7.7.1 Cell Interaction is Studied in Carcinogenesis and Organ Dysfunction

7.8 Cell Structure Study

7.8.1 Market for Cell Structure Study Will Show Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific

7.9 Target Identification & Validation

7.9.1 Target Identification is A Key Part of Drug Discovery

7.10 Single-Cell Analysis

7.10.1 Single-Cell Analysis has Wide Applications in Cancer Research, Immunology, and Stem Cell Research



8 Cell Analysis Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Cros are the Fastest-Growing End Users of the Market

8.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.1 Development of Complex & Highly Specialized Tests and Assays to Support Market Growth

8.4 Research Institutes

8.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Market for This End-User Segment

8.5 Cell Culture Collection Repositories

8.5.1 Increasing Awareness of Preserving Cells to Drive Market Growth

8.6 Other End Users



9 Cell Analysis Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Availability of Public and Private Funding to Drive the Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Fastest-Growing Market for Cell Analysis in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Initiatives to Strengthen the Academic Research Infrastructure in the Country to Contribute to Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Presence of A Large Biotechnology Industry in the Country to Support Market Growth

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Research Activities and Conferences to Drive the Market for Cell Analysis in the Country

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growth of the Biotechnology Sector Expected to Support Market Growth in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan to Dominate the Asia Pacific Market for Cell Analysis

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Developments in the Biotechnology Sector to Support Market Growth in China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives for the Development of the Biotechnology Sector to Drive Market Growth in India

9.4.4 RoAPAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Major Players are Focusing on Establishing Their Manufacturing Facilities in Latin America to Leverage the Low Labor Cost-A Key Growth Driver

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Shortage of Trained Professionals to Restrain the Growth of the Cell Analysis Market in Several Countries in the Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations (2017-2019)

10.3.2 Product Launches (2017-2019)

10.3.3 Expansions (2017-2019)

10.3.4 Acquisitions (2017-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danaher

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4 GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11.5 Merck KGaA

11.6 Agilent Technologies

11.7 Olympus Corporation

11.8 Promega Corporation

11.9 Perkinelmer

11.10 Tecan Trading AG

11.11 Miltenyi Biotec

11.12 Carl Zeiss

11.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.14 Sysmex Corporation

11.15 Biostatus Limited

11.16 Nanocellect Biomedical

11.17 Cell Biolabs, Inc

11.18 Creative Bioarray

11.19 Meiji Techno

11.20 Cytek Biosciences



