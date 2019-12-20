Joseph D. Cinque, Himanshu B Patel

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triton Solar is a consecutive recipient of The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences Six Star Diamond Award, bestowed by CEO/ChairmanJoseph D. Cinque. recognized for their achievements as the premium provider of end-to-end security and surveillance solutions for hotels and resorts, commercial clients, educational and higher learning institutions, government and single focus agencies such as homeland security etc.We are extremely confident that Himanshu B. Patel along with his team at Triton Solar will be a great benefit to Hotels and other organizations within the Hospitality Industry. Triton Solar is the solution for providing power to keep guests, patrons, consumer’s, etc safe and comfortable during outages. The Pandora Box will also enable hotels and resorts to provide EV owners to charge there EV cars. Such infrastructure is need in today’s world. We are pleased to introduce this advanced technology to Jay Gorisa of Gorsia Designs opening up his newest showroom in Kolkata, India late Spring 2020 joining his current showroom in Melbourne, Australia. We believe this is also needed for all our recipients in the Caribbean such as Sir Royston Hopkin & Families Spice Island Beach Resort Grenada and for Butch Stewart’s Sandals and Beaches Resorts due to the unpredictable weather they experience during hurricane season. We're also looking forward to bringing Triton’s innovations to Bahrain, China and to reconnect with Mr. Alexander Regelmann COO D-Hotels and Resorts for Doğuş Tourism Group Turkey.We feel all should be informed on the great abilities Triton Solar can offer their organizations. Nothing is better then peace of mind.The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences is renowned worldwide for awarding excellence in the global travel and luxury services sector. Every year the Academy bestows its coveted International Star Diamond Award exclusively on Five and Six Star quality Hotels, Spas, Golf Courses, Individuals, Restaurants, Chefs, Destinations, Airlines, Cruise lines, and Products. The Star Diamond Award is the most prestigious emblem of achievement and true quality in the hospitality and luxury services industries worldwide and officially recognizes our recipients with worldwide recognition.The Academy was founded in Chicago, Illinois as an International Restaurant Rating Bureau. In1989 CEO of AAHS, Joseph Cinque relocated the headquarters to New York City where it is located today. The AAHS soon expanded to include a wider range of hospitality in the luxury sector. Today, the Five and Six Star Diamond awards are the most coveted accolades in the hospitality industry and beyond.The Star Diamond Award recognition is an honor that is recognized and trusted by discerning travelers and cosmopolitan individuals worldwide. What is distinctly impressive regarding the Star Diamond Award is the fact that the AAHS honors excellence that is attained not only on a one-time basis, but rather spotlights the optimal performance of its members in the worldwide tourism and hospitality industry year after year.Numerous AAHS members have reported that their participation in the AAHS membership has proven to be a powerful lucrative international marketing and staff motivational tool. In addition, the program has yielded positive results across the board, for all our award recipients.



