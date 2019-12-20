1. On December 19, Africa Business Seminar in Nagoya - Highlighting the Potential of African Students- was held at JICA Nagoya Global Plaza.

2. As a follow-up to the outcome of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in August 2019 in Yokohama, the seminar was held to introduce the potential of African students to the Japanese business community.

3. Mr. HASEGAWA Eiichi, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, pointed that it is essential for many young competent students around the world to find employment at Japanese companies in local regions. In this light, he expressed his expectation that matching process of Japanese companies with a number of excellent African students studying in Japan will be promoted.

4. Japanese companies in the Chukyo area (Nagoya and its neighboring area) which have employed African students and African students who have working experience in Japanese companies made presentations, sharing their experiences as a good practice and exchanging their views on business opportunities in Africa.

[Reference] The seminar was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with a support of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and took place at JICA Nagoya Global Plaza from 13:30 to 16:30 p.m. on December 19. More than 150 participants attended, mainly representing Japanese companies and African students in the Chukyo area.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.