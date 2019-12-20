Sunflower Seed Meal Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Sunflower seed meals can be manufactured from whole seeds and can be extracted mechanically. The quality of sunflower seed meals depends upon the characteristics of the plant such as seed composition, kernel ratio, deshelling potential, growth, and storage conditions. In 2018, the global sunflower meal market was estimated at USD 5.2 million and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 million by 2024, showing a CAGR of 6.05 percent during the 2019-2024 forecast period.

Sunflower meals are degradable compared to other seed meals. This makes it more useful as animal feed. Sunflower meal is the world’s fourth largest produced and consumed oilseed meal. Sunflower meal has the greatest potential for use in ruminant rations, but in non-ruminant rations, it also has a role as a protein supplement. Unshelled or moderately deshelled sunflower seed meals used for feeding ruminants can be replaced with soybean meal on an equivalent protein basis. The meals with low fiber and higher protein can be used in poultry and swine feeding. In some non-ruminant uses of sunflower meal, lower levels of lysine and threonine can cause certain restrictions. Sunflower meals, though, contain an outstanding amount of methionine that can provide potential benefits of combination with other meals.

Sunflower seed meals with a high oil content are also an excellent source of feed for dairy products. Most Western dairies add fat to lactating cows in feed rations. The high fat sunflower meal reduces some or all of the criteria for fat supplements. The supply of sunflower meal with high fat content is limited. For young calves and growing heifers, sunflower meal is also well used. For calves and heifers fed on sunflower meal or soybean meal, weight gain and feed consumption were similar. Sunflower meal is quite palatable. Cattle of all ages ranging from young calves to milking cows can be fed on sunflower and soybean meals.

Market Segmentation:

This market can be segmented by product type, pellet, powder, and cake. Segmentation by application comprises ruminants, swine, poultry, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The increasing import of sunflower seed meals in Vietnam and India can be due to the rising demand for alternate, low-cost, protein-rich feed sources. Growth in the production of livestock is expected to create demand for better feed as people are highly concerned about quality meat. Due to the increasing demand for food and meat products, especially pork, the Chinese animal feed market is growing rapidly. The country’s animal feed industry has undergone restructuring over the past decade.

Industry News:

Europe leads the sunflower meal industry. Ukraine is Europe’s leading producer of sunflower meals. In 2017-2018, Russia ranked second right after Ukraine with a total production of 4.6 million metric tons of sunflower meals. In 2018, the intake of sunflower meals in Turkey declined to 1.7 million metric tons due to the increasing use of substitutes such as dried grains, solubles, and pellets for maize gluten feed.

